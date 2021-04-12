Deanda's three golds lead Schuyler track

Marisol Deanda may very well hope that this track season never ends. The Warrior junior was a part of three first place finishes at the 2021 Aquinas Invitational held in David City on April 5. Her efforts led the Warrior girls to a fourth-place finish in the eight-team field.
Deanda won the 1600-meter run in 6 minutes, 9.50 seconds, the 3200-meter run in 13:11.11, and was a member of the 3200-meter relay that finished in first place with a time of 11:34.78. Other members of the relay team included Alekxa Olvera, Naomi Mejia and Jenny Valora.
Those three events earned the Warriors 30 of the team’s 78 points. Winning the girls team title was Aquinas Catholic with 131 points followed by David City Public in second with 124 points, Clarkson-Leigh in third with 119 and Schuyler in fourth.
In other girls running events, Warrior athletes finishing in the top 10 in their events included Naomi Mejia taking fourth in the 3200 (17:01.29), Lesley Gonzalez sixth also in the two mile (21:30.65), the 400 relay team of Geraldine Alarcon, Cydney Bachman, Alexia Marino and Desteny Parra in sixth (57.85) and the mile relay group of Deanda, Valora, Alekxa Olvera and Piper Lefdal (4:41.58).
In field events, Natalie Yrkoski was fifth in the high jump (4 feet, 4 inches), Audrey Ruskamp was sixth in the high jump (4-2), Alexia Marino took seventh in the high jump (3-6), Valora was the runner-up in the pole vault (7-0), Lefdal earned fourth in the triple jumpm (31-7.75), Evelyn Guzman had a sixth-place toss in the discus (76-4) and another sixth-place effort in the shot put (28-4).
The Warriors boys team was led by senior distance runner Cirilo Mejia picking up three pieces of hardware. He was fourth in the 1600 in 5:23.02, third in the 3200 11:38.51 and was a member of the 3200 relay team that was third in 9:58.80. Joining him on the team were Hamilton Benazo, Adolfo Manzano and Carlos Carrasco.
In the other boys running events, members of the Warriors scoring points in the team standings were Samuel Rivas with a time of 5:46.38 for seventh in the mile and a mark of 12:30.56 for eighth in the 3200, Manzano running to seventh in the 3200 in 12:29.32, Austin McCulloch fifth in the 110-meter hurdles at 18.92 seconds and Carrasco eighth in the 300 hurdles at 49 seconds flat.
McCulloch, Kaleb Martinez, Julian Morales and Gabriel Vargas with a time of 50.08 were fourth in the 400 relay and Martinez, Carrasco, Angel Ortiz and Benazo with a time of 4:02.87 were fifth in the 1600 relay.
In the boys field events Julian Morales placed fifth in the high jump with a leap of 5-4, McCulloch was second in the pole vault at 10-6, Morales took seventh in the triple jump at 36 feet even, Daniel Jerez was fifth in the discus at 105-2, Gabriel Vargas took seventh in the discus at 101 feet even and Cody Rice was ninth in the shot put at 36 feet even.
The final boys standings saw Aquinas Catholic finish in first place with 233 points, David City in second place with 99 points, Grand Island Northwest in third place with 89 points, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in fourth place with 74 points and Schuyler Central and Clarkson-Leigh tied for fifth place with 55 points.
Even though his team finished in the middle of the pack in the team standings, Schuyler Central High School head coach Rick Carter thought that his team performed well in the invitational.
“Even though we didn’t score a lot of points, I was very pleased with how my boys did,” said Carter. “Many of them got personal bests. As a coach, that is what I like to see the most. It’s nice to see most everyone improving.
Carter noted that McCulloch had personal bests in both the 110-meter hurdles and the pole vault, and that Morales had personal bests in both the high jump and triple jump. Rice, Daniel Daviu, Zahir Bautista, Mario Rocha, Alexis Manzano, Rivas, Kenny Mejia, Jose Guzman, Kaleb Martinez, Angel Ortiz, Carrasco, Geovanni Martinez and Gus Perez also posted personal bests as well.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.