Deanda's three golds lead Schuyler track

The Warriors boys team was led by senior distance runner Cirilo Mejia picking up three pieces of hardware. He was fourth in the 1600 in 5:23.02, third in the 3200 11:38.51 and was a member of the 3200 relay team that was third in 9:58.80. Joining him on the team were Hamilton Benazo, Adolfo Manzano and Carlos Carrasco.

In the other boys running events, members of the Warriors scoring points in the team standings were Samuel Rivas with a time of 5:46.38 for seventh in the mile and a mark of 12:30.56 for eighth in the 3200, Manzano running to seventh in the 3200 in 12:29.32, Austin McCulloch fifth in the 110-meter hurdles at 18.92 seconds and Carrasco eighth in the 300 hurdles at 49 seconds flat.

McCulloch, Kaleb Martinez, Julian Morales and Gabriel Vargas with a time of 50.08 were fourth in the 400 relay and Martinez, Carrasco, Angel Ortiz and Benazo with a time of 4:02.87 were fifth in the 1600 relay.

In the boys field events Julian Morales placed fifth in the high jump with a leap of 5-4, McCulloch was second in the pole vault at 10-6, Morales took seventh in the triple jump at 36 feet even, Daniel Jerez was fifth in the discus at 105-2, Gabriel Vargas took seventh in the discus at 101 feet even and Cody Rice was ninth in the shot put at 36 feet even.