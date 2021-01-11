 Skip to main content
December Rotary Award Winners
  • Updated
Recent Schuyler Rotary Award Winners Included - Front (All left to right) Maria Mendez, Hugo Ramon, Jesus Carrasco. Back Row: Aaron Langemeier.

 ROBBI MCKENNEY COURTESY PHOTO

Rotary award winners were recently announced from the Schuyler student body.

Hugo Ramon earned the Student of the Week honor for the week of Nov. 17. Following him was Maria Mendez for the week of Dec. 1. Ivan Oliden earned the award for the week of Dec. 8.

Student of the Month awardees included Janey Parra, Gina Albert, Nikura Castro and Diego Xorxe.

Alejandra Castro was a double award winner taking Student and Athlete of the Month for December.

Jesus Carrasco and Aaron Langemeier were awarded the Athlete of the Month awards for December.

