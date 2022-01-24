Diego Maganda claims gold at David City Invite

Schuyler junior Diego Maganda claimed his first gold medal of the season at Friday's David City Invite, also earning the Warriors their first gold medal of the season.

The 160-pounder recorded two wins by decision, one by major decision, one by tech fall and one by fall to finish atop the podium. He improved his record to 15-4.

"Maganda is back and looking great. Putting him on the medal stand in first place was great to see," Schuyler head coach Jeremy Hlavac said. "He is still battling some injuries, but is looking tough and fighting the right way right now."

Maganda was one of 11 Schuyler medal winners on the day. He was the only finalist but was joined on the podium by Christopher Shannon and Bryan Romero who won bronze, fourth place for Jordan Martinez, Trey Svatora, Gabriel Moyao and Quran Cook, fifth for Brayan Romero and sixth for James Castanon, Jason Ramon and Cade Bohac.

After a win in round two by tech fall and a win by decision in the third round, Maganda faced Norris' Hayden Richards in the quarterfinals. He won by an 11-0 major decision and recorded two three-point nearfalls, two takedowns and one escape.

In the semifinals, Maganda defeated Milford's Carter Springer in dramatic fashion. He trailed 5-4 in the final seconds before a reversal with 10 seconds remaining for the win.

In the title match, Maganda defeated Aurora's Britton Kemling by fall. He found a pin at 1:51 for the championship.

Shannon went 4-1 at 145, losing his only match to 34-8 Jarrett Dodson of Centennial by pinfall 38 seconds into the second period. He came back with a pin in less than a minute. Shannon won three times by pin and 15-0 technical fall in the second round.

Romero was third at 285 with three wins and two losses. He split his preliminary matches the lost in the semis before bouncing back with a 4-2 win over Chase Krafka of David City. Krafka beat him by pin in the prelims. Kale Nordmeyer of Malcolm also won by fall over Romero in the semis. The Schuyler heavyweight earned two pins before edging Krafka.

Schuyler finished the tournament fifth in the final team standings with 101 points. Milford won the David City Invite with 189.5 points.

"Chris (Shannon) and Bryan (Romero) did a great job after losing in the semifinals and being able to bounce back. I always talk to the wrestlers about bouncing back and getting the next best thing if first place is not and, and got some real nice wins and got to third or fifth place."

Next up for Schuyler is the Central Conference tournament at Lakeview on Saturday.

"Our conference is always tough and will put some very quality guys on the mat," Hlavac said. "I am optimistic that we will be full strength with our best lineup of the season on the mat for this Saturday."

Seward 35, Schuyler 33: On Thursday, the Warriors fell to Seward in a hotly-contested dual.

It came down to the final head-to-head match of the night when Bohac faced Seward's Dustin Hurley at 220 pounds. It was tied 2-2 entering the third. Hurley recorded an escape and a takedown to take a 5-2 lead. Bohac escaped to make it 5-3 but time ran out and it gave Seward a 35-27 lead.

Castanon, Svatora and Moyao each won their respective matches by decision. Shannon recorded the lone fall for the Warriors as he pinned Seward's Kaleb Torres at 2:57. Schuyler also earned three wins by forfeit.

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.