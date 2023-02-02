Schuyler senior Diego Maganda won his third straight Central Conference title Saturday at Seward. The senior dominated all three of his matches, earning a major decision, a tech fall and a decision en route to the 152-pound title.

Brayan Romero, Trey Svatora and Chris Shannon collected silver medals with Jordan Martinez, Jason Ramon, Angel Quezada and Luis Carrera placing fourth.

The Warriors finished fifth with 155 points. Grand Island Northwest won the conference championship with 228 points. York was the runner-up with 188.5 points.

"I thought the boys wrestled well," Schuyler head coach Jeremy Hlavac said. "We didn't quite have the medal round I was hoping for, but we definitely wrestled above our seeds which was nice to see."

Maganda (31-5) defeated Adams Central's Aden Feezell 18-6 in the quarterfinals, taking down the Patriots freshman six times and pinning him three times for a two-point nearfall.

The senior recorded a 16-1 tech fall of Northwest's Caleb Vokes in the semifinals on four takedowns, two three-point nearfall and one two-point nearfall.

In the final, Maganda faced Lexington's Landon Johnson 9-3 on four takedowns and one escape.

Hlavac said Maganda is going to stay at 152 after wrestling most of the season at 160. He's won back-to-back meets since moving down to 152.

"He was the No. 2 seed, so he wrestled out of his seed. I was very, very happy with his efforts as well. I thought he wrestled very good," Hlavac said. "Three dominating matches for the most part. I think he's well on his way for a good push to the end of the season."

Romero (24-9) returned for his first meet in two weeks after sitting out the David City Invite. The senior earned a quarterfinal tech fall over York's Greyson Light and a semifinal decision over Lexington's Jayden Thorell.

He defeated Light 18-2 on four takedowns, a pair of three-point nearfalls, a two-point nearfall and a reversal. Romero recorded one takedown and one three-point nearfall versus Thorell.

In the 120 final, Crete's Jamie Ramos defeated Romero 2-0 on a triple overtime reversal.

"Brayan (Romero) was back on track, made the conference finals. Two very evenly-matched wrestlers there (in the final). I think they've wrestled at least once if not twice before and I know one other time they wrestled it was an overtime match as well," Hlavac said. "Getting Brayan back and healthy from David City tournament was great. Just thought him being there and being a good, solid team leader really helps out and brings everybody else up also."

Shannon (32-7) wrestled three times Saturday after withdrawing due to injury at David City. The sophomore defeated Seward's Gabriel Cobian 10-6 in the quarterfinals on three two-point nearfalls and two reversals.

He then defeated Lakeview's Gerber Recinos 6-2 in the semifinals on a first-period takedown, a second-period three-point nearfall and a third-period escape.

Shannon faced Lexington's Cesar Cano in the 145 title bout. Cano won 6-4 on two reversals and a takedown. Shannon took down Cano twice, including one with 41 seconds left. However, he couldn't find the match-tying tally.

"Chris (Shannon) was back on point. He was a little rusty in his first match against the Seward kid, but outside of that I thought he had a really good performance," Shannon said. "I thought he wrestled the Lexington kid very well, who's rated in state. He's right there with the top-rated in the state."

Svatora (26-11) earned a 126 semifinal win over Northwest's Jonathan Taylor 9-4. He recorded a takedown and a three-point nearfall in the first period and a takedown and a two-point nearfall in the third.

Emmitt Dirks of York defeated Svatora for the second time this season with a 7-0 decision in the final.

"Trey (Svatora) lost to the York kid at High Plains tournament 1-0 and we kind of went out there with a different approach against him this time," Svatora said. "We tried beating him on our feet," Hlavac said. "We just got to continue to practice and watch film on it because they're a district opponent as well. For him to make the finals is great. I feel like he's finally starting to peak at the right time and got his motor running and doing the right things in the right way."

Ramon (16-19) prevailed in the consolation semifinals at 132 with a 9-7 victory over Crete's Roger Ramos. Ramon posted four takedowns and one escape.

Quezada (16-16) won two matches by decision, a 7-2 quarterfinal win over Seward's Eli Hiser and a 9-7 consolation semifinal victory against Lexington's Cayden Gibbons. In the two wins, Quezada posted a three-point nearfall, five takedowns, one escape and one reversal.

Carrera (21-12) pinned Lakeview's Sebastian De La Cruz at 4 minutes, 30 seconds in the 195 quarterfinals and Adams Central's Bladen Blecha at 1:52 in the consolation semifinals.

Cook (22-14) went 2-2 with two falls against Lexington's Sebastian Dones. In the quarterfinals, Cook won at 2:30 and in the 220 fifth-place match, the senior won in 1 minute.

Garcia (16-19) tallied a 46-second fall of Lakeview's Bo Mahoney to place fifth at 285.

For the first time since 2019, Schuyler qualified for the NSAA State Dual Wrestling Championships. The Warriors clinched the final spot in Class B with a wild card points average of 43.8571 and an 11-3 record.

"I think it's great. This year, we really did have that set as one of our goals. One of our goals is always to be .500 in duals. Our goal is to finish in the top half of every tournament that we wrestle," Hlavac said. "If you're going to do that, good things are going to happen. Getting the opportunity to wrestle at state duals and just to improve we are a top eight team in the state is great. What a feather in the kids' caps."

Schuyler is the No. 8 seed and will face top-seeded Cozad in the quarterfinals at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney. If they win, the Warriors would face the winner of Waverly-Omaha Skutt Catholic in the semifinals.

"I think we'll be just fine against Cozad. I think it'll be a nice, competitive dual. They got a couple of hammers, but we got some hammers too. It could even out easily," Hlavac said. "I've seen some of their dual scores against some of the other teams they've wrestled and I think we can make it a competitive dual. We have a full lineup so that always helps out. We don't have any open weight classes.

"Being the No. 8 seed, there's a reason why they're No. 1. That also makes us a little bit more dangerous when you got nothing to lose when you're that eight seed."

Maganda is the only Warrior with state experience on the team after qualifying for the state tournament two years ago. Hlavac said the experience will be beneficial to get the team ready for postseason wrestling.

"It's just going to give them kids another spark. That's going to give them just another edge that we qualified for state duals," Hlavac said. "We know we're a quality team. We're going to go into the district tournament with a little bit more of a chip on our shoulder ready to compete."