Diego Maganda wins gold, QuR'an Cook claims silver at David City

DAVID CITY—After a challenging home meet, Schuyler boys wrestling made the short drive to compete in Friday’s David City Invite.

The Warriors left the meet with nine medalists, including Diego Maganda winning gold at 152 pounds, QuR’an Cook taking home silver at 220 and Luis Carrera earning bronze at 195.

Jason Ramon and Chris Shannon placed fourth, Daniel Garcia ended the day in fifth and Gasper Juarez, Trey Svatora and Jonny Medina finished in sixth.

Schuyler placed fourth in the team standings with 108.5 points. Millard West won the meet with 152 points and David City was the runner-up at 130 points. Shelby-Rising City finished 2.5 points ahead of the Warriors for third.

“I was very pleased with our performance. We got a couple guys out sick. Having the two days off this week, we didn’t get to practice Wednesday or Thursday so I thought coming into this ... a fourth-place finish at a 16-team tournament with basically missing three varsity guys, I’m very impressed with our guys,” Schuyler head coach Jeremy Hlavac said. “I think we’re really starting be on our peak to finish the season with conference next week. This was a great one to get built up to get to that conference tournament.”

Maganda (27-5) stood atop the podium after picking up five wins. The senior pinned Milford’s Korbyn Kemerling at 4 minutes, 39 seconds, and defeated East Butler’s Tye Clark on a 20-5 tech fall.

Following a win via medical forfeit, Maganda faced Wahoo Neumann’s Adam Ohnoutka in the semifinals. The match ended in a 6-3 decision for Maganda on three takedowns.

In the final, the senior faced Tekamah-Herman’s Logan Burt. After trailing 2-0 after one, Maganda scored nine of the final 11 points for a 9-4 decision. He ended the dual with a three-point nearfall, a two-point nearfall, a takedown and a reversal.

“Realistically, a dominating performance. We made the cut down to 152 with descent plans, so Diego (Maganda) is right there,” Hlavac said. “The ball’s kind of in his court. I’m open for whatever. If he wants to wrestle 160, that’s fine. If he wants to wrestle 152, that’s fine.”

For the second time this season, Cook (19-12) reached a tournament final. The senior won his first four matches, pinning Tekamah-Herman’s Levi Blackford in 28 seconds and Elkhorn Mount Michael’s John Balch in 2:32.

In the quarterfinals, Cook secured a 21-5 tech fall against Centennial’s Austin Patchin. Cook scored 16 points in the first period on three two-point nearfalls, two three-point nearfalls and one takedown. The senior ended the match with 1:11 left in the second period on a takedown and a three-point nearfall.

Cook recorded a 59-second fall of Aurora’s Kellen Peterson, to set up a 220 final against SRC’s Collin Vrbka. The Huskies sophomore pinned Cook at 2:20.

“It felt pretty good. My back was hurting, so I was just trying to get the match over and done with,” Cook said. “I’m actually happy with the way it went. I didn’t really know if the last drop was going to work or not, but it did.”

The senior has been a consistent presence in the Warriors lineup this season. After earning just six varsity wins last season, Cook has competed in every meet earning two silvers. He said right now, his season could be better.

“If I get more conditioning and more stamina, I feel like I can make it to state,” Cook said. “I’m going against some pretty tough guys this year, but I just got to stay my head into it and keep going.”

Carrera (18-10) went 3-1 on Friday, pinning Cole Booth of Tekamah-Herman at 3:27 in his lone pool match. In the quarterfinals, the junior defeated Sutton’s Cason Peterson 3-0 on a second-period reversal and a third-period escape.

After Milford’s Hunter Oborny pinned Carrera in the semifinals, he bounced back for a 3-2 tiebreaker win over Mount Michael’s Nathaniel Oehler. Each wrestler escaped one another in regulation. In triple overtime, Oehler escaped to take the lead briefly, but Carrera recorded a takedown before time expired to seal the win.

Ramon (14-17) earned a fourth-place medal at 132 after winning his first three matches. He recorded a 17-2 tech fall of Milford’s Conner Chapman and pinned Mount Michael’s Taggart Crouse at 4:32 and Crete’s Roger Ramos at 3:34.

The junior lost by fall in the semifinals and in the third-place match against David City’s Brayden Johnson and Millard West’s Ben McAllister, respectively.

Shannon’s (29-7) meet was cut short due to an injury. After a first-round fall of Neumann’s Ben Lautenschlager and a 4-2 win over Tekamah-Herman’s Austin Breckenridge in round three, Shannon was pinned by Ashland-Greenwood’s Blaine Christo at 22 seconds.

The sophomore suffered an injury in that bout and medically forfeited the third-place match.

Garcia (16-16) went 2-2 in David City, pinning Millard West’s James Koubsky twice. In pool play, Garcia ended the match at 4:51. The senior recorded the fall at 2:07 in the fifth-place match.

Juarez (2-2) competed in his first meet of the season and earned a medal at 120. He went 2-2 with a 4-0 decision over Ashland-Greenwood’s Davis Brady on two takedowns in pool play and a consolation semifinal fall of Mount Michael’s Jackson Teetor at 41 seconds.

Svatora (24-10) went 2-3 on Friday, splitting his two pool matches. The junior pinned Milford’s Landen Bridgford at 1:55 to start the day. After two losses in a row, Svatora defeated Crete’s Lesnier Gomez 7-2 on a three-point nearfall, a takedown and two escapes, all in the third period.

In the 126 fifth-place match, Malcolm’s Zane Zoucha shut out Svaotra 5-0.

Medina (15-17) won three of his five matches, going 2-1 in pool play. He defeated David City’s Jesse Divis on an 18-8 major decision and Malcolm’s Justin Wisnieski by fall at 56 seconds.

In the consolation semifinals, Medina secured a 4-2 sudden victory against Crete’s Cesar Linares. Medina escaped twice in regulation while Linares scored a reversal. With 26 seconds remaining in overtime, Medina took down Linares for the win.

Medina was pinned by Centennial’s Breckin Schoepf at 35 seconds in the 160 fifth-place match.

Schuyler hosted West Point-Beemer for a dual on Tuesday. The Warriors will head to Seward for the Central Conference Meet on Saturday.

Entering its dual against the Cadets, Schuyler is seventh in Class B with a wild card points average of 44.3077. The top eight teams qualify for the state duals tournament next Saturday.

“If we can qualify for state duals, that would just be outstanding for our guys,” Hlavac said. “What a great chance to even just be considered in the top 10 of the state right now, so I’m very impressed with that.”