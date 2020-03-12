Doug's Dugout: Another state champion

Thumann had high praise for Rice following the tournament.

“I cannot say enough about the work ethic, focus, and determination Cody had throughout this powerlifting season,” noted the coach. “His dedication to bettering himself was incredible week in and week out. He came in four days a week with me, sometimes even weekend days, to prepare for each of his meets.”

“He went through tough workouts that left him sore and tired, but he always came back knowing that they were making him better and wanting more. Like any athlete, he had his ups and downs in the weight room. But he always had a positive mindset and understood that it is about the process and that the best was yet to come.”

Whenever Rice would reach his weightlifting goals in practice, he changed his goals to higher levels to be the driving force behind making himself a champion, and that is exactly what happened.

Congratulations once again to Cody Rice and Coach Aaron Thumann on a job well done!

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

