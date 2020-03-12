Doug's Dugout: Another state champion

I recently reported that Schuyler Central High School powerlifter Cody Rice won a first-place medal at the Fremont Powerlifting Championship held at Midland College this past February. Last Saturday, Rice added another feather to his cap by capturing the Nebraska State Powerlifting championship last Saturday at Peru State College.
Rice has been coached this year by Aaron Thumann. Thumann has seen tremendous growth in his pupil since the beginning of the season and felt confident that Rice would have a successful experience at the state tournament.
“We had some big goals going into this event,” stated Thumann. “This event was everything that we have been working for this season.”
Rice finished the day hitting personal records on all three of his lifts and finished with a total of 1,235 pounds in the three different lifts consisting of squats, bench press, and deadlift. His lifts earned him the top spot in his weight class as well as in the unlimited weight class above him.
“It was incredible to watch him compete and pull away from his competitors,” said Thumann.
Rice's final numbers read: 475 pounds in the squats, 275 pounds in the bench press, and 485 pounds in the deadlift. The highlight lift came in the deadlift where Rice missed the 500-pound mark by only 15 pounds with everyone in the arena watching.
Thumann had high praise for Rice following the tournament.
“I cannot say enough about the work ethic, focus, and determination Cody had throughout this powerlifting season,” noted the coach. “His dedication to bettering himself was incredible week in and week out. He came in four days a week with me, sometimes even weekend days, to prepare for each of his meets.”
“He went through tough workouts that left him sore and tired, but he always came back knowing that they were making him better and wanting more. Like any athlete, he had his ups and downs in the weight room. But he always had a positive mindset and understood that it is about the process and that the best was yet to come.”
Whenever Rice would reach his weightlifting goals in practice, he changed his goals to higher levels to be the driving force behind making himself a champion, and that is exactly what happened.
Congratulations once again to Cody Rice and Coach Aaron Thumann on a job well done!
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.