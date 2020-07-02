Doug;s Dugout: Live sporting events and COVID

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It was great to actually be at a live sporting event this past weekend where things almost seemed “normal.”

At the Crawdads baseball game last Sunday, there were surprisingly quite a few fans in attendance and most of them were sitting on the bleachers. I didn’t see anyone wearing a mask but most in attendance were doing an awesome job with the six-foot social distancing “suggestion.”

About the only thing that seemed to be missing was the concession stand, but that certainly didn’t put a damper on what proved to be a very exciting game.

As Nebraska sees more and more COVID-19 restrictions being lifted with each passing day, it makes learning and re-learning the rules a week-to-week experience. Just a couple of weeks ago I wrote an article explaining the strict and strange rules that the Crawdads would be closely following for the season. Two weeks later, most of those “guidelines” had evaporated.

I would certainly have to say that the loosening of the restrictions made for a more pleasant sporting event experience. But one has to wonder how much more things will be changing before school classes resume this fall and in what direction those changes will be occurring.