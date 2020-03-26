Doug's Dugout: Living without sports

We are only a couple of weeks into the COVID19 pandemic here in the United States. During that time, one event after another has been postponed or cancelled. In the sporting world alone we have seen our NSAA boys state basketball tournament limit crowds to immediate families, the halt to the NBA, NHL, MLB seasons for at least the time being, the cancellation of the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments, and the suspension of the spring sports at high school all across the country.
The hardest part about this whole situation is “not knowing.” How long will the pandemic last? When will it begin leveling off and declining so that we can get back to “normal?” Will there be a second wave to hit in October or November as many health officials are forecasting? Will they find a drug that can slow down the spread of the virus or wipe it out completely in the foreseeable future?
A much less important question these days is, “When will the sporting world get back to normal?”
If there is one point we have learned over the course of the past two weeks is that we CAN and WILL survive without sports in our lives for at least a few months. To be sure, it has been a struggle for die hard fans of high school, college, and professional teams, but we are making the idea of self quarantine work for the most part.
There is a very sad part to all of this as far as sports at the high school and college levels are concerned. I think about the soccer, track and field, and boys golf teams at the local high schools and how the seniors on those teams will never get the chance to finish out their senior seasons.
You have free articles remaining.
There were high hopes for all the high school teams here in Schuyler that were dashed forever. The dreams of returning to Morrison Field in Omaha for the state soccer championships seems over.
The promise of one of the better golf teams that SCHS has fielded in many years could be voided. The excitement of chasing after new school records in track field have, almost certainly, passed away.
During this difficult time in the world’s history, we are experiencing a way of life that most of us have never experienced before and, prayerfully, we never will again during our lifetimes.
We are discovering the truly important priorities of living. We are coming together as families. We are spending time together with our loved ones getting to know each other once again.
Soon enough, we will be gathering at local sporting events again and watching our young heroes compete on the field. Soon enough we will be huddled around televisions watching our favorite professional athletic teams jockeying for first place in the standings. Soon enough we will be getting ready for the next Olympic Games.
But for now, we waiting patiently for better days ahead.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!