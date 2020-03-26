Doug's Dugout: Living without sports

We are only a couple of weeks into the COVID19 pandemic here in the United States. During that time, one event after another has been postponed or cancelled. In the sporting world alone we have seen our NSAA boys state basketball tournament limit crowds to immediate families, the halt to the NBA, NHL, MLB seasons for at least the time being, the cancellation of the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments, and the suspension of the spring sports at high school all across the country.

The hardest part about this whole situation is “not knowing.” How long will the pandemic last? When will it begin leveling off and declining so that we can get back to “normal?” Will there be a second wave to hit in October or November as many health officials are forecasting? Will they find a drug that can slow down the spread of the virus or wipe it out completely in the foreseeable future?

A much less important question these days is, “When will the sporting world get back to normal?”

If there is one point we have learned over the course of the past two weeks is that we CAN and WILL survive without sports in our lives for at least a few months. To be sure, it has been a struggle for die hard fans of high school, college, and professional teams, but we are making the idea of self quarantine work for the most part.