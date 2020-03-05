Doug's Dugout: Weight a minute

Congratulations once again, Cody! We are certainly very proud of you and of your impressive accomplishments.

A REALITY CHECK: SCHS girls basketball coach Dan Wolken entered this past season knowing that this would be a tough year for the Warriors. They graduated four senior starters off last year’s squad and were returning a very inexperienced group.

A 24-19 loss at Madison in the season opener did not bode well for Schuyler Central. The contest was a barometer game that foreshadowed what was in store for the remainder of the season.

The Warriors went on to lose their next seven games by large margins, but a home game on Jan. 9 against Boys Town brought hope for a victory.

Schuyler ended up losing that game in overtime by a score of 39-35. Afterward, the Warriors struggled to break into double digits.

This could have ended up being a very “sad” assessment of the 2019-20 season but is not what this writer will take away from it all.