Doug's Dugout: Weight a minute

WEIGHT A MINUTE: Congratulations go out to Cody Rice on his powerlifting accomplishments this year and to Aaron Thumann who coached him to his successes.
“Cody did an outstanding job,” said Thumann. “He worked hard each day and was laser focused in the weight room.”
Since Schuyler Central High school does not have a powerlifting team of its own, Rice competed on the team from Scotus Central Catholic in Columbus.
Rice first competed in the Creighton Prep meet in January where he finished in third place in his division.
He then competed in the Midland University meet in Fremont that featured powerlifters from all over the state of Nebraska and surrounding states as well.
Rice began the day off well at Fremont, as he had a personal best in the squats in his first effort of the meet.
“Once he got done with the squat, and after looking at the rest of his competition, we felt confident that he would be able to win his weight class,” stated Thumann.
"We decided we wanted to really challenge Cody and go big on the bench and the deadlift. We focused on pushing Cody and making him better.”
You have free articles remaining.
Rice ended up setting personal bests in both the bench and deadlift events, earning him the first-place medal and sending him back to Schuyler with a great deal of confidence.
Congratulations once again, Cody! We are certainly very proud of you and of your impressive accomplishments.
A REALITY CHECK: SCHS girls basketball coach Dan Wolken entered this past season knowing that this would be a tough year for the Warriors. They graduated four senior starters off last year’s squad and were returning a very inexperienced group.
A 24-19 loss at Madison in the season opener did not bode well for Schuyler Central. The contest was a barometer game that foreshadowed what was in store for the remainder of the season.
The Warriors went on to lose their next seven games by large margins, but a home game on Jan. 9 against Boys Town brought hope for a victory.
Schuyler ended up losing that game in overtime by a score of 39-35. Afterward, the Warriors struggled to break into double digits.
This could have ended up being a very “sad” assessment of the 2019-20 season but is not what this writer will take away from it all.
It is usually very difficult to interview a coach after a loss, but Coach Wolken was always very cordial and honest about his team’s performance. He pointed out the weaknesses of his squad and some of the areas where he saw small steps of improvement. He never had bad thing to say about his girls, yet he always pointed out things that they needed to do to improve.
It would be easy to hammer on the team and its coach at the end of a winless season, but Coach Wolken and his team can be proud of the fact that they never gave up, and that they tried hard to improve with each outing. This will certainly pay off for them a year from now.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.