Doug's Dugout - Stay faithful in Hoiberg

When Fred Hoiberg was hired to become the head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers men’s basketball team a year ago, there was major excitement and a hope that he would be able to turn the program around in a single season with only two returning players on the roster from the 2019 season.
Level-headed fans should have known better. They should have known that Hoiberg would face an uphill climb the height of Mount Everest.
The Huskers began the year at 7-8 before losing their final 17 games in a row to close out the campaign at 7-25.
Nebraska had a couple nice Big Ten conference wins over Purdue and Iowa, but those were just a couple of bright spots in an otherwise tough season.
The season came to a bizarre ending on March 11 in the first round of the Big 10 tournament in Indianapolis. The Indiana Hoosiers romped to an 89-64 victory over the Huskers in what would prove to be the final game of the tournament and the season for all NCAA basketball teams because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Immediately following the game, Hoiberg was rushed off to the hospital with a “flu-like” illness that later proved to be Influenza A. It was a painful ending to a painful season to be sure.
Were their howls of “fire him” from Husker basketball fans following the Indiana loss? No. Actually, it was so quiet one could barely hear the crickets chirping in the world of Husker basketball.
In what has proven to be a very busy offseason to date, the Huskers have seen a revolving door of players entering the transfer portal and other players with a desire to come to Nebraska and play for Coach Hoiberg.
It truly is difficult to focus in on anything other than the ways of the world today. That is the way that it should be. But, more than likely, there will be a basketball season in 2020-21, and it could and should be a much better season than the one just completed in Lincoln.
Hoiberg is a proven coach at both the college and professional levels. This past season was merely a fluke. There were too many things going against the coach and his players. Through it all, his team kept playing hard and pushed several outstanding teams to the limit. They didn’t quit and that is a trademark of Hoiberg and his teams.
The 2020-21 NU basketball season seems light years away at this point, but when it does arrive it should be an exciting one with several more numbers in the victory column.
Stay tuned!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!