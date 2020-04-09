Doug's Dugout - Stay faithful in Hoiberg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When Fred Hoiberg was hired to become the head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers men’s basketball team a year ago, there was major excitement and a hope that he would be able to turn the program around in a single season with only two returning players on the roster from the 2019 season.

Level-headed fans should have known better. They should have known that Hoiberg would face an uphill climb the height of Mount Everest.

The Huskers began the year at 7-8 before losing their final 17 games in a row to close out the campaign at 7-25.

Nebraska had a couple nice Big Ten conference wins over Purdue and Iowa, but those were just a couple of bright spots in an otherwise tough season.

The season came to a bizarre ending on March 11 in the first round of the Big 10 tournament in Indianapolis. The Indiana Hoosiers romped to an 89-64 victory over the Huskers in what would prove to be the final game of the tournament and the season for all NCAA basketball teams because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Immediately following the game, Hoiberg was rushed off to the hospital with a “flu-like” illness that later proved to be Influenza A. It was a painful ending to a painful season to be sure.