DOUG'S DUGOUT: A dugout curse?

Several years ago, I had a subscription to a sports magazine that was know, for a time, as having a cover curse It seemed like every time a team or athlete was featured on the cover, losses followed soon after

I have noticed that, through my seven years, the Dugout column might be beginning to take on some of the same bad luck.

Often, the bad luck has featured the Nebraska football team. Well, here we are again.

This Saturday, Nebraska will travel to Norman, Oklahoma for the 50th Anniversary of the "Game of the Century" between the two programs.

It has been a long time since Nebraska brought a team into this game that had any legitimacy as a top-10 contender. On paper, that is once again the case in 2021.

Oklahoma enters this weekend’s contest rated third in the country and featuring Heisman Trophy front runner quarterback Spencer Rattler. After struggling to beat Tulane in their season opener in week one, the Sooners pounded Western Carolina into submission by the score of 76-0 last week.

The Huskers fell to Illinois 30-22 in Champaign, Illinois, in week zero before beating Fordham 52-7 at home the next week and defeating a good Buffalo team in Lincoln by the score of 28-3 last weekend.