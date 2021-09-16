DOUG'S DUGOUT: A dugout curse?

Several years ago, I had a subscription to a sports magazine that was know, for a time, as having a cover curse It seemed like every time a team or athlete was featured on the cover, losses followed soon after
I have noticed that, through my seven years, the Dugout column might be beginning to take on some of the same bad luck.
Often, the bad luck has featured the Nebraska football team. Well, here we are again.
This Saturday, Nebraska will travel to Norman, Oklahoma for the 50th Anniversary of the "Game of the Century" between the two programs.
It has been a long time since Nebraska brought a team into this game that had any legitimacy as a top-10 contender. On paper, that is once again the case in 2021.
Oklahoma enters this weekend’s contest rated third in the country and featuring Heisman Trophy front runner quarterback Spencer Rattler. After struggling to beat Tulane in their season opener in week one, the Sooners pounded Western Carolina into submission by the score of 76-0 last week.
The Huskers fell to Illinois 30-22 in Champaign, Illinois, in week zero before beating Fordham 52-7 at home the next week and defeating a good Buffalo team in Lincoln by the score of 28-3 last weekend.
It sounds strange saying this after living through the glory years of the '90s, but the Huskers need a signature win over a top-10 team in the worst way. They have that opportunity against the Sooners.
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez has improved greatly since the Illinois debacle. The defense has been playing well. Nebraska is still in need of a consistent offensive rushing game, and the Big Red needs their wide outs to get healthy by Saturday. These things can happen.
One certainty about the battle is that Nebraska will NOT catch the Sooners off guard like the Tulane Green Wave did in week one. Oklahoma will be prepared. The Sooners will be focused. They will be the better team across the board. Yet, this feeling of a possible upset continues to gnaw at me.
The realist in me knows that the final score will be somewhere between those Western Carolina and Tulane games. Nebraska will not allow 70-plus points, but the Huskers will have trouble attacking a speedy and athletic Oklahoma defense.
It would be nice to see the Huskers walk away from Norman with a 35-31 victory like they did on that cold and dreary Thanksgiving day in 1971.
To give Nebraska a fighting chance in this one, I will call it Oklahoma 42 and Nebraska 21.
