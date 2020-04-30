Doug's Dugout: A Good Time to Pause and Reflect

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It is hard to create new sports memories when everyone is self-quarantining, self-distancing, and self-isolating. These have been difficult times indeed. We have never experienced anything like this before in our lifetimes and, hopefully, never will again.

As we have been huddling around the television set watching re-run after re-run, or playing a plethora of video games, or reading our favorite trilogies six or seven times, or baking as if flour hoarding will be the next crunch that we face, we have had the opportunity to grow as families. That has been a blessing indeed. One, I'm afraid, that too many of us choose to ignore.

At some point in time, life will return to something resembling “normal.” It will be a new “normal” to be sure, but it will be a reason for all of us to arise out of our sleepy hollows and appreciate the warmth of the sunshine once again.

Good days are just around the corner. They will be a time of reuniting with friends, family, classmates, and coworkers. But it will also be a time that we can pause and reflect upon how much our relationships truly mean.