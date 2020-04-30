Doug's Dugout: A Good Time to Pause and Reflect

It is hard to create new sports memories when everyone is self-quarantining, self-distancing, and self-isolating. These have been difficult times indeed. We have never experienced anything like this before in our lifetimes and, hopefully, never will again.
As we have been huddling around the television set watching re-run after re-run, or playing a plethora of video games, or reading our favorite trilogies six or seven times, or baking as if flour hoarding will be the next crunch that we face, we have had the opportunity to grow as families. That has been a blessing indeed. One, I'm afraid, that too many of us choose to ignore.
At some point in time, life will return to something resembling “normal.” It will be a new “normal” to be sure, but it will be a reason for all of us to arise out of our sleepy hollows and appreciate the warmth of the sunshine once again.
Good days are just around the corner. They will be a time of reuniting with friends, family, classmates, and coworkers. But it will also be a time that we can pause and reflect upon how much our relationships truly mean.
This certainly carries over to the sporting world as well. Think back to that first football game last fall. The smell of freshly mowed grass, the mouth-watering smells of the hamburgers on the grill, the cheerleaders, the tunes of the band, the moves of the dance team and the dash of the football team as they took the field for the first time.
Think back to the fresh smell of popcorn drifting through the gym as the volleyball and basketball teams warm up for their home openers.
Think back to the cross country runners dashing through the park on a hot summer afternoon and the golfers teeing off at the Schuyler Golf Club.
The wrestlers, the softball team, the soccer teams, the track teams all leaving us with vivid memories of times and athletes gone by.
Those are past tense thoughts. They are nothing more than precious memories from the past. Once the doors open and the restrictions are finally lifted we will return to a world that contains all of these incredible gifts of time.
If there is one thing we have learned from this pandemic, I hope that it is that we have much to look forward to, but also, more than enough to look back on and smile warmly, and to appreciate at the moment. The high school sporting world will return to Schuyler once again and I, for one, am grateful for the times we still have to share together.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
