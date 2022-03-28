Doug's Dugout: A Husker look ahead

We are just about only a week away from the Nebraska football spring game that will be played in Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Sat. April 2. Hopefully, many of the questions looming about the upcoming 2022 regular season will be answered that afternoon.

With many familiar faces gone and even more newcomers jumping aboard, the new look of the program has become an intriguing topic of interest in the college football world.

Recently in this column, I mentioned that the Huskers could finish the regular season anywhere from 4-8 to 10-2 depending upon which football expert you happen to trust.

Even though that regular season doesn’t begin for another five months, let’s take a game-by-game look and see what kind of a record is predicted for Scott Frost’s troops from the Dugout.

Game #1 – Northwestern (in Ireland). Northwestern had an even worse season in 2021 than the Huskers endured. The Big Red will unveil its new-look squad in the season opener and the Huskers will pull out a 31-20 victory. (1-0)

The next two games are non-conference affairs against North Dakota and Georgia Southern. These are not North Dakota and the Georgia. Look for the Huskers to win 38-14 and 45-24, respectively, heading into an early bye week. (3-0)

The final non-conference game will be a rematch against the Oklahoma Sooners. OU won last fall 23-16 in a game the Huskers could have won in Norman. This will be the first true indicator as to how much the Huskers have improved. There will be lots of smiles in Lincoln on Sep. 17 after Nebraska upsets the Sooners 24-20.

Nebraska’s homestand comes to an end the following week as the Huskers host the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana won the last time they came to Lincoln. That won’t be the case this year as the Huskers roll 35-17. (5-0)

The next two games are road affairs against Rutgers and Purdue. The game at Rutgers will be a tough one and another battle to see how much the Huskers are actually growing as a program under their retooled coaching staff. I look for Nebraska to squeak out a 35-33 win over Rutgers before winning against Purdue in West Lafayette by the score of 37-21. (7-0)

Nebraska will gain a measure of revenge against Illinois the following week at home with a 42-17 victory. (8-0)

The next week will bring the Golden Gophers of Minnesota to Lincoln. Minnesota is never an easy opponent for the Huskers, and 2022 won’t be an exception. In a battle that both teams will need to win, this time it is NU that will come out on top by a score of 27-24. (9-0)

The hopes for an unbeaten regular season will finally be popped the following Saturday when the Huskers travel to Michigan for a game against a top-10 ranked Wolverine squad. Nebraska will fight hard to the finish, but it will be the Wolverines celebrating when the clock hits 0:00 and Michigan is leading 21-17. (9-1)

Nebraska returns home the following week to face an always tough Wisconsin Badgers football team. Nebraska finally finds a way to take down the team from Madison in a scrappy and hard-fought 27-21 battle. (10-1)

This game will have a great deal riding on the outcome as far as which team wins the Big Ten West Division title. Iowa will once again deflate the Huskers at season’s end as the Hawkeyes win a 24-21 encounter in Iowa City. (10-2)

I am quite sure that most fans would be elated (and shocked) with a 10-2 record but this season bodes well for a Husker turnaround. If a 10-2 record does occur, the Huskers will be on their way back to football prominence that has been lacking for so many seasons.

