Doug's Dugout: A league full of talent

Summer town team baseball is as American as apple pie. Contrary to popular belief, many of these baseball teams are made up of very talented athletes, some who are playing baseball at the collegiate level.

No, these are not out of shape, has been ball players.

In addition to the tremendous ability of the players, the games themselves are a great bargain played in beautiful local ball parks that are umpired by certified and competent men in blue.

One of the finer examples of this level of baseball can be found in eastern Nebraska in the Dodge County Baseball League.

The Leigh/Schuyler Crawdads are one of the teams in this prestigious league and they annually have one of the finer teams to come watch play a ballgame.

The team manager is Keith Manak. He has assembled another team of athletes from the Leigh-Schuyler-Columbus area for the 2021 Crawdads.

The Crawdads have already played two games this season and own an 8-4 win over Scribner and a 9-5 loss to the Dodge Diamondbacks.