Doug's Dugout: A look back

It was March of 2013. The athletic director of Schuyler Central High School placed a notice to the staff asking if anyone would be interested in writing articles for the Schuyler Sun newspaper.

I love high school athletics. I had just turned in my retirement notice as Director of Instrumental music, and I was going to continue living in Schuyler. It seemed, and truly was, a calling that I just couldn’t turn down.

I went through the formality of signing the papers given to me by Tyler Ellyson, who was the sports editor of the Columbus Telegram at the time. Working for Mr. Ellyson was a wonderful experience, and he was very helpful as I was delving into this new venture in journalism.

Since that day, I have written over 1,500 articles for the Schuyler Sun about the student athletes who have called Schuyler Central High School their educational home. The paper also allowed me to write a weekly column, Doug’s Dugout, and that fulfilled a dream I had been thinking of for a very long time.

I have seen athletes come and go. I have seen coaches come and go. I have seen many changes at the high school - for the better I might add. I have seen additions to the school and a new state of the art gymnasium built. I have seen new parents sitting in the stands cheering on their freshman and parents wiping away tears as their children experienced their final Parents Night as seniors.

I have seen a football team bring back the name of Schuyler Central to the lips of football fans around the state, a team that included two of my football heroes at SCHS in Kyle Emanuel and Mitch Hron.

I have seen two amazing coaches in Jeff Droge and Lyndon Beebe lead their teams to the state basketball tournaments in Lincoln.

I saw Sam Balak roaming the sidelines and the baselines as sports editor for the Sun for many years and the deep love he had for high school athletics and the student athletes in the Schuyler school district.

I watch “Chuy” Maganda wrestle his way to an unbeaten season on the wrestling mat and a state championship.

Yes, the eight years have been a blur, but the memories all stand out as if they just happened yesterday.

I don’t know when this ride will end, but it has already been a blessing to be sure.

