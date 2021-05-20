Doug's Dugout: A matter of the heart

The recently completed spring sports season saw the boys soccer team finish at 11-8 while suffering tough losses to Columbus Scotus in the subdistrict final and again four days later in the district final. It was certainly a good season for the program, but anything short of a trip to Omaha and the state tournament has been considered somewhat of a disappoint in recent years.

The girls soccer team couldn’t quite break into the victory column in an 0-14 campaign. The track teams both failed to send any athletes to state in quite some time.

Should these outcomes be looked at as disappointments? It is a matter of the heart.

There were many underclassmen that performed very well during the 2020-21 seasons. There were also amazing, clutch performances put on display by senior athletes on each team. That group is out of opportunities to see if it can change the fortune of the Schuyler Central High School Warriors.

The future of the programs at SCHS are now in the hands of those freshmen, sophomores and juniors who need to step into the leadership roles. The talent is there. There has never been a lack of that commodity.