Doug's Dugout: A matter of the heart

I will begin by saying that I love the community of Schuyler. I love the students of Schuyler Central High School. I consider it an honor to follow the Warriors in their athletic events and to write about them for the Schuyler Sun.
I have to admit it is difficult to stand along the sidelines and listen to people from opposing schools ask me, "What’s wrong with Schuyler, anyway?” I attempt to be as positive as possible and to show that support by cheering for the Warriors at home and on the road.
The losses are difficult for everyone involved. For the athletes, the coaches, the fellow classmates, the parents, and the fans.
So how do the Warriors get over the hump and turn a lackluster level of athletics into one that stirs fear into the hearts of their opponents? It’s a matter of the heart.
It has been a season of missed opportunities, upset victories and close calls for the Schuyler Central athletes.
The fall season produced a 1-8 record in football, an 0-22 record in softball, and a 4-19 record in volleyball. Then the winter sports came onto the scene with high hope and excitement. The boys basketball team flirted with a winning record for most of the season and finished 10-13, while the girls hoopsters finished with one win in 20 attempts. The wrestling squad finished with a winning record in dual meet action and performed well in tournament action.
The recently completed spring sports season saw the boys soccer team finish at 11-8 while suffering tough losses to Columbus Scotus in the subdistrict final and again four days later in the district final. It was certainly a good season for the program, but anything short of a trip to Omaha and the state tournament has been considered somewhat of a disappoint in recent years.
The girls soccer team couldn’t quite break into the victory column in an 0-14 campaign. The track teams both failed to send any athletes to state in quite some time.
Should these outcomes be looked at as disappointments? It is a matter of the heart.
There were many underclassmen that performed very well during the 2020-21 seasons. There were also amazing, clutch performances put on display by senior athletes on each team. That group is out of opportunities to see if it can change the fortune of the Schuyler Central High School Warriors.
The future of the programs at SCHS are now in the hands of those freshmen, sophomores and juniors who need to step into the leadership roles. The talent is there. There has never been a lack of that commodity.
The coaching is there. SCHS has coaches who care very much about the on and off the field successes of their student athletes. The support of the community is there. Through thick and thin, attendance was amazing in Schuyler this past year, especially when the effects of COVID are considered.
Now it settles into the heart. There must be a passion to be the best at whatever is attempted. Finishing in the middle of the pack can not and must not be considered a successful season.
If you can look at yourself in the mirror at the end of the day and tell yourself that you did the absolute best that you possibly could, then winning will be the result because success truly is a matter of the heart.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.