Doug's Dugout: A rough go for Bo

OH BO: After getting torched by Mississippi State and Missouri, the LSU Tigers don’t even faintly resemble the team that won the NCAA football title last January. Granted, the Tigers lost a ton of talent on both sides of the ball, but most college football experts expected them to be in the running in the SEC West again this fall.
Actually, the Achilles heel to this team seems to be a certain new defensive coordinator that all Nebraskans know very well. Enter Coach Bo Pelini. Pelini did a good job at Nebraska but couldn’t get over the nine-win and four-loss seasons.
You might also remember that he had this interesting way of making inappropriate comments about the fans and administration when he thought he was “off the record.” After his defense allowed 44 points to Mississippi State and 45 points to Missouri, Bo probably wishes that he was still in the friendly confines of Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
With games against the powerhouse offenses of Florida, Alabama, Texas A&M, and Mississippi looming on the horizon, it could be a dreadfully long season for Bo and the Tigers.
RIP, JOE: Joe Morgan passed away this week at the age of 77. Morgan was the star second baseman of the Cincinnati Reds Big Red Machine throughout the mid and late 1970’s. He starred for the World Champions in 1975 and 1976. His famous arm twitch while he was at bat is something that I have always remembered about him. He was a good man for baseball and a good man for mankind. He will be missed.
END OF THE SEASON EVENTS: Where in the world has this fall gone? We are racing through the month of October with conference, district, and state events already taking over the high school sporting season in Nebraska.
The cross country runners will be competing at districts this week with hopes of sending some athletes to state. Hugo Ramon should have a decent chance of qualifying for state while Marisol Deanda will be in the thick of things as well.
The softball team was ousted from district play in two games, but they gave it their best shot right up to the final out, and that is what is important. No quitters here.
The girls golf team made great improvement during its season and just missed sending a pair of athletes to the state meet.
The volleyball team will be attempting to get back on track during the conference tournament next week. The Warriors been hampered by COVID-19 related cancellations and haven’t played a match since Sept. 24 when they battled David City at home.
The football team has struggled during a 1-6 season and was not in the running for a chance at a state playoff season because the program took a two-year waiver down to Class C-1. The Warriors still have games at Columbus Lakeview this Friday and close out their season at West-Point Beemer the final week of the season. Hopefully, they can pick up a couple more victories down the stretch run.
The best of luck to all the Warrior athletes as they complete their fall seasons.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
