Doug's Dugout: A rough go for Bo

OH BO: After getting torched by Mississippi State and Missouri, the LSU Tigers don’t even faintly resemble the team that won the NCAA football title last January. Granted, the Tigers lost a ton of talent on both sides of the ball, but most college football experts expected them to be in the running in the SEC West again this fall.

Actually, the Achilles heel to this team seems to be a certain new defensive coordinator that all Nebraskans know very well. Enter Coach Bo Pelini. Pelini did a good job at Nebraska but couldn’t get over the nine-win and four-loss seasons.

You might also remember that he had this interesting way of making inappropriate comments about the fans and administration when he thought he was “off the record.” After his defense allowed 44 points to Mississippi State and 45 points to Missouri, Bo probably wishes that he was still in the friendly confines of Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

With games against the powerhouse offenses of Florida, Alabama, Texas A&M, and Mississippi looming on the horizon, it could be a dreadfully long season for Bo and the Tigers.