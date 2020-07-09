Doug's Dugout: A time for awareness

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I hope that you all had a wonderful Independence Day Weekend. Judging from the amount of fireworks being shot off night after night, it must have been a wonderful time for just about everyone in town.

As I was sitting on my back porch the evenings of July 3 and July 4, I couldn’t help but think about the freedoms that we enjoy in this country. I thought about the flag waving high and proud. I thought about the National Anthem and how many people of all colors were willing to sacrifice their lives so that we could be “One Nation Under God.”

I then read a news article examining both sides of the “Star Spangled Banner” issue in the National Football League and what all that could mean for football fans this fall.

Kneeling, standing, American Flags, The Black National Anthem; it is all too maddening to even attempt to understand.

No matter how one chooses to respond to the NFL actions, someone will be upset by the situation. The idea behind the changes is a good thing for the cause that is being presented. There is still too much hatred in this great land of ours and something does need to be done to make everyone aware of what has been happening in this country for the past several years.