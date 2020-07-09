Doug's Dugout: A time for awareness

I hope that you all had a wonderful Independence Day Weekend. Judging from the amount of fireworks being shot off night after night, it must have been a wonderful time for just about everyone in town.
As I was sitting on my back porch the evenings of July 3 and July 4, I couldn’t help but think about the freedoms that we enjoy in this country. I thought about the flag waving high and proud. I thought about the National Anthem and how many people of all colors were willing to sacrifice their lives so that we could be “One Nation Under God.”
I then read a news article examining both sides of the “Star Spangled Banner” issue in the National Football League and what all that could mean for football fans this fall.
Kneeling, standing, American Flags, The Black National Anthem; it is all too maddening to even attempt to understand.
No matter how one chooses to respond to the NFL actions, someone will be upset by the situation. The idea behind the changes is a good thing for the cause that is being presented. There is still too much hatred in this great land of ours and something does need to be done to make everyone aware of what has been happening in this country for the past several years.
I refuse to take a political stance on this. I will let the leaders of the NFL and other sports leagues make the decisions that they deem necessary. I may not agree with everything, but I do want to see everyone get along and be treated fairly once and for all.
Having said all of this, the NFL could be headed towards a minefield of gigantic proportions. When NFL athletes first began kneeling during the “Star Spangled Banner” a few years ago, television ratings dropped at an alarming rate. Stadiums were no longer full, and a majority of the football fans were outraged.
In this day of COVID-19 and social distancing at sporting events, already average crowds could very well dwindle to a rate that will make it impossible to keep the teams afloat not only this year, but many years into the future.
There is a message that needs to be shared peacefully. There is a message that needs to be brought the attention of every American citizen. Hopefully, this message can be presented in a way that reflects positively across this great land of ours involving professional athletes in all sports.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
