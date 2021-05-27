Doug's Dugout: A walk in the park

If you haven’t taken in an American Legion or a Crawdad game at Merchant Park in Schuyler lately, you really owe it to yourself to do so this summer.

Oh how we have missed the crack of the bat, the pop of the ball nestling into the leather of the glove, the field lights on a warm summer’s eve and the smell of popcorn emanating from the abundant options at the concession stand.

I often wondered how we would look back in the bleak emptiness of the summer of 2020. I am sure everyone has their own memories from what was missed and what should have been. Now, we have the opportunity to get out to Merchant Park once again and experience what should be.

Both the Legion team and the Crawdads have full schedules to offer the baseball fans of Schuyler and of the surrounding area. The American Legion already opened its season on May 18 with games at North Bend, and the Crawdads open their home season this Sunday at 2 p.m. at Merchant Park.