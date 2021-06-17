DOUG'S DUGOUT: Aaron who?

Allow me to begin by saying that have been a Green Bay Packers fan from the days of the famous Ice Bowl. I have watched this team for some 50 years and have come to learn how a professional sports program should be run. It has been one heck of a ride and, I am quite sure, will still be as soon once the memory of Aaron Rodgers has faded far over the western horizon.
What began as an intriguing soap opera of “Will he or won't he" has turned into an absurdity. Ownership put the clamps on their star quarterback then the star quarterback touted his “need” on the team to the ownership.
One day there is talk of trading Rodgers for several high draft choices then the next day we hear the Packers will hold Rodgers’ contract and wait for him to sit out the 2021 season and possibly beyond.
It seems with each passing day that more and more Packers fans are feeling that Rodgers is not being loyal to the team that has supported him through thick and thin. The “Who really cares” syndrome is becoming more apparent by the say.
The media has turned this debacle from a molehill into a mountain. Who would have thought? NFL analysts have examined this from the top, bottom and all sides and created more questions than possible answers. What began as a brawl on the school yard has turned into the makings of all out war. And who will win this epic battle?
I am hoping that Jordan Love, Rodgers’ possible replacement, will be the next quarterback who will snare stardom in the cheese capital of the world. He deserves a shot.
People who have seen him work out this summer have compared him, to some degree, to another possible Patrick Mahomes. If that is even close to being true then Rodgers will have shot himself in the foot worrying more about himself and his squabble with the Green Bay leadership than about the team itself.
There is no doubt that Rodgers still has a couple good years left in him, and the Packers did a decent job of filling holes on the roster since last January to help him make it back to the Super Bowl again. The only questions now are: will he ever play on an a NFL field again, and, will it be in a Green Bay uniform?
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.