DOUG'S DUGOUT: Aaron who?

Allow me to begin by saying that have been a Green Bay Packers fan from the days of the famous Ice Bowl. I have watched this team for some 50 years and have come to learn how a professional sports program should be run. It has been one heck of a ride and, I am quite sure, will still be as soon once the memory of Aaron Rodgers has faded far over the western horizon.

What began as an intriguing soap opera of “Will he or won't he" has turned into an absurdity. Ownership put the clamps on their star quarterback then the star quarterback touted his “need” on the team to the ownership.

One day there is talk of trading Rodgers for several high draft choices then the next day we hear the Packers will hold Rodgers’ contract and wait for him to sit out the 2021 season and possibly beyond.

It seems with each passing day that more and more Packers fans are feeling that Rodgers is not being loyal to the team that has supported him through thick and thin. The “Who really cares” syndrome is becoming more apparent by the say.