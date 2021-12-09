Doug's Dugout: Angering the football gods

Let’s Evaluate What Causes Big Red Heartbreak: It is a mocked and well-known fact by now that Nebraska must have done something to upset the football gods.

For the first time in NCAA football history, a team has lost nine games all by single digits. What makes the sting even more brutal is that eight of the losses came to team from the strong Big Ten conference and the other against sixth-ranked Oklahoma from the Big 12 conference.

People have been yelling for NU head coach Scott Frost’s head because of his 3-9 finish in 2021, but when you stop to dissect this past season, and see just how close this squad was from being a 7-5 or 8-4 team, it hits you like a punch in the gut.

Admit it. Despite too many heartbreaking defeats, this was an exciting football season. The games went down to the wire and Nebraska was in all those losses until the final gun sounded. It came down to a weak offensive line, an erratic quarterback at crunch time, and devastatingly below average special teams or Nebraska would certainly be playing in a postseason bowl game.

The Huskers lost those nine games by a total of 56 points. That is an average of just over six points a game. Compare that to the 39 points that Iowa lost by to Michigan in the Big Ten title game, and it begins to put things into perspective. This was not a bad Nebraska team. The Big Red were so very close to finally having that breakthrough year.

Take a deep breath and hold on tight. A crushing 30-22 loss at Illinois, a 23-16 loss at No. 14 Oklahoma, a 23-20 loss to number 11 Michigan State, a 32-29 loss to No. 2 Michigan, a 30-23 loss at Minnesota, a 28-23 loss to Purdue, a 26-17 loss to No. 7 Ohio State, a 35-28 loss at Wisconsin and a 28-21 loss to No. 17 Iowa.

There is hope on the horizon for the Huskers. The schedule for 2022 appears to be a bit more manageable, and Frost will we surrounded by new offensive assistant coaches who may be able to get things on the right track, and take some of the heat off the head coach.

Once a team learns how to win and the breaks begin going its way, a team can change the culture of the program very quickly. Let’s hope that’s the case for the Huskers in 2022.

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0