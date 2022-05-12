Doug's Dugout: Another balloon bursts over Lincoln

Flashback to 2021. The University of Nebraska baseball team won the regular season Big Ten conference baseball title and finished the season with a 34-14 record.

The Huskers defeated mighty Arkansas 5-3 in the first game of the regional final before dropping a heartbreaking final game to the same Arkansas squad after a late 2-2 tie against the Razorbacks on their home field. A mere couple of innings separated the upstart Huskers from a trip to the Super Regional and a possible appearance in the College Worlds Series in Omaha.

Despite the loss to Arkansas, the Huskers were considered to be back at the top of their game heading into the 2022 season under coach Will Bolt.

As has been the case with disastrous letdowns from football and men's basketball after big preseason expectations, the baseball team has sadly followed suit.

This past weekend, the Huskers traveled to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers - the last place team in the league.

Nebraska won the opener of the three-game set, rocking and rolling to an easy 12-5 victory. Then Saturday night rolled around and it appeared as if the Huskers were on their way to a series winning victory when they rallied for an 8-5 lead in the top of the seventh. Finally, Nebraska was going to turn things around and possibly eke into the Big Ten tournament.

What happened next was the disappointment of a full season all rolled into just a few innings.

With the 8-5 lead, bases loaded and one down, Nebraska had a chance to blow the game wide open. Instead, the next two Husker batters struck out.

Although the Big Red had broken the tie with three runs, it felt like a big missed opportunity. One could almost hear the balloon burst all the way from Lincoln to Minneapolis.

In 2021, the Huskers found ways to win. Once they took the lead, they were nearly sure bets to race to another victory. In 2022, errors, poor hitting, and weak pitching in the late innings have spelled doom for the men in scarlet and cream.

Yet another fielding error opened the door for a pair of Minnesota runs an inning later. Clinging to an 8-7 lead the Huskers allowed another run in the bottom of the ninth for the tie. It came as no surprise when the Gophers plated another run with one out in the bottom of the 12th inning and sent the Huskers back to their hotel with a frustrating 9-8 loss.

Nebraska still could have salvaged the series with a win on Sunday, but the Huskers slept-walked through a 3-1 loss to the bottom dwellers of the conference.

Hopefully, someday, we will be able to look back on this season as a fluke. But as 2022 winds down it has been a disappointing season, to say the least.

