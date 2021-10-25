Doug's Dugout: Another exciting fall

And just like that, fall sports were coming to an end. The fall high school sports seasons seem to get shorter every year; maybe that is an age thing, “gulp.”

Six different teams took to the playing surfaces for the Schuyler Central High School Warriors. Football, Softball, Girls Golf, volleyball and boys and girls cross country teams represented SCHS.

There were some outstanding individual performances and some disappointing team results. Some were expected and some seemed to come out of nowhere. Through it all, victories and defeats, it was exciting to be a part of the Schuyler fan club.

Congratulations go out to the three cross country participants who qualified for the state meet in Kearney. Marisol Deanda placed 24th in the girls 5K event while Eduardo Carrasco finished in 36th place and Gavin Bywater finished 67th in the boys race. All three runners led their teams to great seasons in 2021.

The girls golf team, led by Esmerelda Sacarias, was comprised of five seniors who improved throughout each meet under the leadership of coach Shanda Hall.

The softball team came back from a winless 2020 season (0-21) and finished the 2021 season with a 1-26 record.

The football team has some soul searching to do while assessing this past 0-9 season. The Warriors played in a tough Class C-1 district featuring 7-2 Columbus Lakeview and 8-1 Columbus Scotus. There are several returning starters coming back for the 2022 season on both sides of the ball, so there is hope for a bright future.

The volleyball team played with a new energy and confidence level under first year coach Drey Keairnes. The Warriors had six wins heading into subdistrict action, marking their most victories in a season since 2017 when the team finished 8-18. With many juniors and seniors playing on the team in 2021, finishing near or above the .500 mark in 2022 is a strong possibility.

Congratulations to all the coaches and their athletes on giving their best and representing SCHS with great pride in 2021.

Four Games, Then What

The Nebraska Cornhuskers football team returns to the gridiron this weekend for a game against the Purdue Boilermakers in a game they should win. But at 3-5 with miserable losses to Illinois and Minnesota, who knows if they will win another game this season?

Nebraska could easily be 6-2 and already have a bowl trip in its back pocket. Now, Nebraska will have to win at least three of the final four games to make that happen. After Purdue, the Huskers host number five Ohio State, travel to Wisconsin then host their season finale in Lincoln against number nine Iowa. It is a brutal schedule to end the season, but the Huskers are capable of winning or losing all of them. Stay tuned.

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

