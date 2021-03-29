Doug's Dugout: Big Smiles in Lincoln

It feels like we have been sitting in a dark theatre waiting for the curtain to raise for the past 15 months. Finally, at long last, the next act is ready to take the stage in the world of sports at the University of Nebraska.
First, Big Ten conference officials have finally lifted restrictions on having live fans in attendance at league sporting events. This past weekend, over 2,000 fans found their way to Haymarket Park in Lincoln for the four-game series against the visiting Minnesota Golden Gophers.
The university is hoping to fill 40,000 seats for the football spring game in Lincoln on May 1. NU athletic director Bill Moos recently stated that attendance would be set at 50% of capacity with possibilities of that number rising to 75% before the game is played.
Real people! No cardboard cutouts! BRAVO!
The transfer portals have still been resembling revolving doors for the football and basketball programs, but that is not always a bad thing. Players leaving Lincoln to go to other schools often did not fit the character of NU athletics. I honestly feel that coach Frost and coach Hoiberg are filling their roster slots with the types of players they desire in their programs.
Meanwhile, news from the baseball field and the volleyball court has been rosy for the past few weeks. The Big Red has been making noise in a big way.
The volleyball team moved up to No. 4 in the nation after a most impressive showing in Ann Arbor, Michigan last weekend. The Huskers improved to 14-2 on the season with match wins of 19-25, 25-16, 25-15 and 25-20 on Thursday and 25-19, 25-15 and 25-13 on Friday.
The Huskers are to close out their regular season this weekend in Lincoln against 11th ranked Penn State, but that match remains in doubt after Penn State had to cancel matches against top-ranked Wisconsin last weekend due to positive COVID-19 tests. Regardless, NU is steamrolling towards the NCAA tournament and several possible matches in Omaha for the Big Red.
The other team making noise is the NU baseball team. Coach Will Bolt’s squad blasted the Minnesota Golden Gophers 6-1, 6-4, 17-5 and 10-2 to run their season record to 11-4. The sweep also helped the Huskers run their win streak to six games. The four-game set was the opening home series for Nebraska. With an all Big Ten schedule of games, the Huskers are showing signs of having College World Series potential.
Finally, the curtain is up and the audience has something to applaud. Bravo, indeed!
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.