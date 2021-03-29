Doug's Dugout: Big Smiles in Lincoln

It feels like we have been sitting in a dark theatre waiting for the curtain to raise for the past 15 months. Finally, at long last, the next act is ready to take the stage in the world of sports at the University of Nebraska.

First, Big Ten conference officials have finally lifted restrictions on having live fans in attendance at league sporting events. This past weekend, over 2,000 fans found their way to Haymarket Park in Lincoln for the four-game series against the visiting Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The university is hoping to fill 40,000 seats for the football spring game in Lincoln on May 1. NU athletic director Bill Moos recently stated that attendance would be set at 50% of capacity with possibilities of that number rising to 75% before the game is played.

Real people! No cardboard cutouts! BRAVO!

The transfer portals have still been resembling revolving doors for the football and basketball programs, but that is not always a bad thing. Players leaving Lincoln to go to other schools often did not fit the character of NU athletics. I honestly feel that coach Frost and coach Hoiberg are filling their roster slots with the types of players they desire in their programs.