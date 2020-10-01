Doug's Dugout: Change of Plans

For those of you who were expecting to read a wrap up of the Schuyler football game at North Bend last Friday night, well, you are not seeing it because it didn’t happen. The district game was cancelled, leaving the Warriors without an opponent to play.

At the last minute, they were able to schedule a non-district game against Class C-2 Centura on the road. The Warriors ended up dropping a 34-6 decision to the Centurions.

Schuyler Central has a bye this Friday before returning to action with three district games to end the season. They host the Scotus Shamrocks on October 9, play at Columbus Lakeview on Oct. 16 and close with a home tilt against a powerful West Point-Beemer team on Oct. 23.

A winning season is now beyond reach of the Warriors but a strong finish with two or three victories is absolutely achievable. That would be a huge step in the right direction.

FANNING THE FOOTBALL FLAMES: As much as I admire Bill Moos and the job he has done at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln as the Athletic Director, for the life of me I don’t understand why he was moaning about the final schedule that came out when the Big Ten conference announced that it would be beginning its season on Oct. 24.