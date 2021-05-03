Doug's Dugout: Closer to normalcy

The sun is setting on another school year. It has been another strange year, but we are finally beginning to see some sense of normalcy returning to this world.

It was a year of facemasks. It was a year of infrared temperature testing. It was a year of social distancing and a year of elbow bumps. It was a year of waves across the field and gymnasiums devoid of pep bands. Now we want to know, how normal will normal really be?

I must commend Schuyler Central High School for implementing a plan at the start of this school year to fend off a COVID outbreak as much as possible. it has been very successful.

All of the protocol was a hindrance for many SCHS supporters, but it proved to be a life saver as well.

Soon, we will all be able to take a deep breath and know that no pandemic may be a result of that breath.

For the classes of 2020 and 2021, life has surely seemed unfair at points. Those students missed out on a lot but, they have made it through two of the strangest years we have seen in this good old world for a very long time.