Doug's Dugout: Closer to normalcy

The sun is setting on another school year. It has been another strange year, but we are finally beginning to see some sense of normalcy returning to this world.
It was a year of facemasks. It was a year of infrared temperature testing. It was a year of social distancing and a year of elbow bumps. It was a year of waves across the field and gymnasiums devoid of pep bands. Now we want to know, how normal will normal really be?
I must commend Schuyler Central High School for implementing a plan at the start of this school year to fend off a COVID outbreak as much as possible. it has been very successful.
All of the protocol was a hindrance for many SCHS supporters, but it proved to be a life saver as well.
Soon, we will all be able to take a deep breath and know that no pandemic may be a result of that breath.
For the classes of 2020 and 2021, life has surely seemed unfair at points. Those students missed out on a lot but, they have made it through two of the strangest years we have seen in this good old world for a very long time.
For those who have lived in fear for the past 15 months, there truly is a light at the end of the tunnel. For those who understood that good could come from this experience, the time is rapidly coming that they can smile with a renewed spirit and a newfound strength.
Let’s hope that when August rolls around and the first football game is played there will be no mask wearing, that no one will care about taking our temperature, that we can hug and embrace after a great play on the field and that we can shake hands with our worthy opponents after the games for jobs well done.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.