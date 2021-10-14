Doug's Dugout: Confident the Huskers can find a way

To say that the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team is one of the better 3-4 college football teams in the country thus far in 2021 is a gross understatement.

After another heart-wrenching loss, this time to unbeaten Michigan, Husker fans continued to toss out the verbal bombshells about how this team is going to miss out on another bowl game. My responses to those comments are to review what has happened this season and where this team is heading in the future.

Granted, when looking at a 3-4 season record, it is hard to get too excited about our beloved Huskers until we pick apart that losing record.

Nebraska lost to the fourth-ranked, unbeaten Oklahoma Sooners on the road by a score of 23-16, lost to eighth-ranked, unbeaten Michigan last weekend at home by the score of 32-29 and lost to 10th-ranked, unbeaten Michigan state on the road by 23-20 in overtime. Nebraska had leads late in the Michigan and Michigan State games but found ways to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory with more mistakes.

Except for the 30-22 opening game hiccup at Champaign, Illinois on Aug. 28, the Huskers have fought nose-to-nose against some of the top unbeaten teams in the country. Nebraska is so very close to being 7-0 on the season. Can you imagine what kind of a game that would set up against Ohio State in a few weeks?

The loss to the Wolverines last Saturday was particularly difficult to swallow. Nebraska came back from a 13-0 halftime deficit to build a 29-26 lead late in the game. The Huskers overcame some of the worst officiating the Big Ten has seen in several years and were oh so close to pulling off a major upset. The signature win that this program needs so badly was hanging in the balance.

Had Adrian Martinez not fumbled the ball away the Huskers probably would have won the game. But after all Martinez has done for this team in recent weeks I refuse to blame him for the loss. It is simply a case of the absence of “Husker Magic” that Nebraska needs and will soon find on a regular basis. I am now more confident than I have been in a long time that the Huskers are almost to the corner that they soon will be turning.

For years, Tom Osborne had a difficult time in beating the Oklahoma Sooners. Nebraska would have games salted away in the fourth quarter only to see “Sooner Magic” rear its ugly head and send Nebraska reeling to another close defeat.

Not long after that, the Huskers had a chance to win five titles in five years in the mid 1990’s. That kind of success may never return to Lincoln but an occasional conference title and a possible college playoff appearance are just around the corner for the Huskers.

Maybe not 7-0 this year but a winning record and a bowl appearance are real possibilities. We shall soon see.

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.

