Doug's Dugout: Crawdads coming together nicely

Going into the abbreviated 2020 Dodge County League Baseball season, Schuyler Crawdads head coach Keith Manak had optimism for his team, but he also had concerns because of his squad’s youth and relative inexperience.
Manak felt going into the season that his pitching staff would be solid but that the team’s batting prowess would be tested early and often.
“We have had good starting pitching,” Manak said. “We have a couple of new guys that have given us some quality starts and have added depth to our bullpen as well.”
After last Sunday’s thrilling 8-7 win over the West Point Bombers, the Crawdads have a solid 3-2 record with losses coming only to Scribner and Wahoo. The powerful Wombats from Wahoo once again are perched atop the standings with a perfect 5-0 record, and Schuyler only lost to the league leaders by the narrow margin of 4-2 in a game played in Wahoo earlier in the season.
“That was a game that we should have won,” stated Manak. “We had great pitching but couldn’t come up with the hits when we needed them.”
The Crawdads always seem to play some of their best ball at Merchant Park in Schuyler, and 2020 has not been an exception. Schuyler was limited to only three home games due to the shortened schedule and posted victories in all three of those contests.
The Crawdads defeated Blair 5-4, Dodge 7-5 and West Point to complete the home sweep. All three of the teams have winning records going into the final week of action.
Wahoo is two games ahead of three teams, including Schuyler, all sitting a 3-2. West Point at 3-3, Scribner at 2-4, Arlington at 1-2 and winless North Bend (0-5) make up the remainder of the standings.
While attendance at the first home game against Blair was sparse, it picked up greatly for the Dodge and West Point games. No doubt, the COVID-19 restrictions that had been announced two weeks before the Blair game then eased a few days before the game had something to do with the low turnout. Once everyone figured out how the new restrictions worked, good crowds came out to support the Crawdads.
“We appreciate the fact that so many people came out to support us again this season,” noted Manak. “Our fans are great about showing up to cheer us on.”
NO LITTLE LEAGUE SEASON DECIDED IN JUNE MEETING: When the Schuyler Baseball Association had their meeting on June 25 to decide the fate of the Little League baseball season in Schuyler, there was already a strong feeling that the seasons for T-Ball, Minor League, Major League, and Pony League baseball in Schuyler would not take place during the summer of 2020. That feeling was confirmed officially at the meeting.
Robin Burton and Dave Johnson, co-leaders of Schuyler Little League Baseball, listened to comments from parents and coaches and made the decision to cancel the seasons.
“The only baseball being played in Schuyler is the town ball team,” commented Johnson. “The decision came down to a lack of interest by players and parents, and the cost involved to play such short seasons.”
As with so many other sporting events that normally would have taken place this summer, but were canceled or restricted by the virus, the absence of baseball in Schuyler seemed very strange, to say the very least. Hopefully, things will return to “normal” soon and baseball will once again be prevalent in the city of Schuyler during the summer of 2021.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL RECRUITING: Rivals posted its latest 2021 NCAA college football recruiting rankings and there were some interesting results.
It comes as no shock that Ohio State is ranked No. 1 with 18 total recruits and 15 athletes listed either four-star or five star. What is interesting is that Clemson comes in at No. 8 and Alabama is all the way down at No. 16.
Nebraska currently sits at #32 with 12 recruits, but the Huskers are in line to possibly pick up a few more top athletes during the next couple of weeks. The Huskers are ranked seventh among the Big Ten Conference schools.
As we well know, the recruitment rankings often are misleading and end up meaning very little in the grand scheme of a program’s success. But it is interesting to see how your favorite teams stack up against the other schools in the country.
STAY SAFE AND STAY COOL!!!
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
