Doug's Dugout: Crawdads coming together nicely

Robin Burton and Dave Johnson, co-leaders of Schuyler Little League Baseball, listened to comments from parents and coaches and made the decision to cancel the seasons.

“The only baseball being played in Schuyler is the town ball team,” commented Johnson. “The decision came down to a lack of interest by players and parents, and the cost involved to play such short seasons.”

As with so many other sporting events that normally would have taken place this summer, but were canceled or restricted by the virus, the absence of baseball in Schuyler seemed very strange, to say the very least. Hopefully, things will return to “normal” soon and baseball will once again be prevalent in the city of Schuyler during the summer of 2021.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL RECRUITING: Rivals posted its latest 2021 NCAA college football recruiting rankings and there were some interesting results.

It comes as no shock that Ohio State is ranked No. 1 with 18 total recruits and 15 athletes listed either four-star or five star. What is interesting is that Clemson comes in at No. 8 and Alabama is all the way down at No. 16.