Doug's Dugout: Crawdads finish strong

The Leigh/Schuyler Crawdads baseball team ended their regular season in the Dodge County Baseball League with a 7-5 record.
The team closed with a strong run, winning four of its final five games including victories over the second and third place teams. The Crawdads defeated North Bend, twice, 4-1 and 12-1, beat second place Wahoo 7-5 and downed first place West Point 7-1. They also dropped a 7-1 contest to sixth place Blair.
The regular season ended with West Point in first place at 10-2, Wahoo in second at 9-3, Dodge in third at 8-4, Schuyler in fourth at 7-5, Scribner in fifth at 4-8, and Blair and North Bend tied for sixth at 2-10.
Keith Manak’s squad qualified for the postseason tournament with its fourth-place finish. The Crawdads lost in one semifinal game to West Point 5-0 while Dodge downed Wahoo 11-7 on the other side of the bracket.
West Point won the tournament finale with its 4-0 triumph over Dodge, earning both the regular season and tournament crowns.
The Crawdads will be competing at the Dodge County Fair Baseball Tournament this weekend in Scribner. They begin tournament play Friday night at 7 p.m. against Wahoo.
Going into the regular season, Coach Manak commented several times about the youth of his team but felt that the group would improve throughout the season. That ended up being the case in a big way. This was one of Manak’s best coaching jobs as he led a somewhat unknown Crawdads roster to the top half of the league and a winning record.
Congratulations to Coach Manak and the Crawdads on another outstanding regular season in the Dodge County Baseball League.
PRESSURE: The pressure on Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost just went from moderate to extreme. When former Athletic Director Bill Moos locked his office door for the last time and former Husker star Trev Alberts was given the keys, the buzz around Lincoln was, “How much longer can Frost keep his job with a new sheriff in town?”
In order to look at this fairly, we can’t look at Frost for the former hero he was under center. We need to look at him as a Mike Riley, a Bo Pelini, or a Bill Callahan. He is a football coach. He did well at UCF but has not done anything to improve the Nebraska football program, at least when looking at the win-loss record.
Under Frost, the Huskers ended 4-8 in 2018, 5-7 in 2019 and 3-5 in 2020. The conference records during Frost’s reign have been 3-6, 3-6, and 3-5. That translates to a regular season mark of 12-20 and a conference record of 9-17. Another 4-8 or 5-7 season and another year without a bowl game could be the last strong for Frost’s tenure in Lincoln.
Can Frost lead NU to a winning season and a bowl appearance in 2021? Of course he can. This should be the most talented team on the Lincoln campus in the last several years. The Huskers have a daunting schedule in front of them but an 8-4 or 9-3 record is not out of the question for the squad. If the Huskers can meet that standard the pressure meter should drop off drastically.