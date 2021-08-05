Doug's Dugout: Crawdads finish strong

Congratulations to Coach Manak and the Crawdads on another outstanding regular season in the Dodge County Baseball League.

PRESSURE: The pressure on Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost just went from moderate to extreme. When former Athletic Director Bill Moos locked his office door for the last time and former Husker star Trev Alberts was given the keys, the buzz around Lincoln was, “How much longer can Frost keep his job with a new sheriff in town?”

In order to look at this fairly, we can’t look at Frost for the former hero he was under center. We need to look at him as a Mike Riley, a Bo Pelini, or a Bill Callahan. He is a football coach. He did well at UCF but has not done anything to improve the Nebraska football program, at least when looking at the win-loss record.

Under Frost, the Huskers ended 4-8 in 2018, 5-7 in 2019 and 3-5 in 2020. The conference records during Frost’s reign have been 3-6, 3-6, and 3-5. That translates to a regular season mark of 12-20 and a conference record of 9-17. Another 4-8 or 5-7 season and another year without a bowl game could be the last strong for Frost’s tenure in Lincoln.

Can Frost lead NU to a winning season and a bowl appearance in 2021? Of course he can. This should be the most talented team on the Lincoln campus in the last several years. The Huskers have a daunting schedule in front of them but an 8-4 or 9-3 record is not out of the question for the squad. If the Huskers can meet that standard the pressure meter should drop off drastically.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0