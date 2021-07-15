Doug's Dugout: Crawdads looking to break out of the middle

The obvious answer to that question is, keep them playing.

The number of participants has continued to dwindle on Legion rosters. So much so, that there was only one Legion team this year that combined what would have been members of the Juniors onto the Seniors to form one Senior team.

When the Juniors had enough to field teams in past years, it usually happened because enough Pony League players came up to fill out the Junior roster.

A look at the Legion team’s record this year is enough to tell the story. It is a young team that is finding it difficult to win ball games without the necessary experience.

The team has committed a slew of errors and the hitting has been weak at best, but those areas are lacking due to young players playing against quality older players on most of the other teams on the schedule.

Let’s hope that the Pony League players will want to move up to play Legion ball next summer, and that the success of the Broncos team will light a spark that will produce even more exciting results in the future.

Keep it going coaches and players. We are proud of you!

