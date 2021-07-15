Doug's Dugout: Crawdads looking to break out of the middle

As of a week ago, the Leigh/Schuyler Crawdads continue to find themselves in the middle of the Dodge County Baseball League standings with a 3-4 record.
In their latest pair of games, the Crawdads edged past Scribner at Merchant Park on July 1 by the score of 4-3 before being throttled last July 8 at Dodge by the score of 15-5. With five regular season games remaining, Schuyler is still mathematically alive in the standings for a league crown, but just barely.
Wahoo and West Point are currently tied for first place with 8-1 records. Dodge holds onto third place with a record of 5-3 with a-game-and-a-half lead over Schuyler. Scribner is in fifth place with a record of 3-7 while North Bend stands in sixth place with a record of 1-5. Blair holds down seventh place still looking for the first win at 0-7.
Schuyler could easily find itself over the .500 mark at season’s end considering the schedule down the stretch. It has not been an easy season for the Crawdads, but they continue to play an exciting brand of baseball that is entertaining and impressive.
How to Keep the Winning a “Happenin’ Thing!”: So how do you take a Schuyler Bronco Little League Team that finished the regular season with a 9-1 record and see it blossom into even more success at the American Legion level?
The obvious answer to that question is, keep them playing.
The number of participants has continued to dwindle on Legion rosters. So much so, that there was only one Legion team this year that combined what would have been members of the Juniors onto the Seniors to form one Senior team.
When the Juniors had enough to field teams in past years, it usually happened because enough Pony League players came up to fill out the Junior roster.
A look at the Legion team’s record this year is enough to tell the story. It is a young team that is finding it difficult to win ball games without the necessary experience.
The team has committed a slew of errors and the hitting has been weak at best, but those areas are lacking due to young players playing against quality older players on most of the other teams on the schedule.
Let’s hope that the Pony League players will want to move up to play Legion ball next summer, and that the success of the Broncos team will light a spark that will produce even more exciting results in the future.
Keep it going coaches and players. We are proud of you!