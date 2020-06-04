Doug's Dugout: Down looking - a strikeout of a week in sports and society

Strike One: I spoke with Thomas Heavican, coach of the Schuyler American Legion baseball team over the weekend. I was saddened, but admittedly not surprised, to hear that the 2020 summer baseball season was wiped out; gone.
There were only a handful of teams in the area that were playing this summer and Heavican noted that he would only have had two games remaining on his schedule that were playable after other teams had opted out of the season.
This is another hard knock to for area athletes hoping to play their final seasons of American Legion baseball. After losing out on soccer, track, and golf in the spring, there was still a glimmer of hope that at least they could still get in a shortened baseball season. But now those hopes are dashed as well.
A summer without baseball is like a day without sunshine. Hopefully, there will be many sunny days ahead in the very near future.
Strike Two: Although the College Football Hall of Fame, located in Atlanta, Georgia, was not destroyed in protesting this past Friday night, it did suffer major damage according to CBSsports.com.
The Hall of Fame moved from South Bend, Indiana to Atlanta in 2014. Windows were broken out with bricks and trash cans by the looters with several items stolen from the premises. The area receiving the most damage was the gift shop area. The $68 million dollar gem deserved a better fate than to be trashed but, then again, we all deserve a better fate than what we have been seeing lately.
There were tragically sad stories of businesses that had been closed for the past three months due to COVID-19. As restrictions were finally being eased so that these stores could re-open, the riots came and totally destroyed the livelihoods of so many people. Fortunately, the College Football Hall of Fame will re-open one day soon, but its damage helped to show a nation that nothing is free from this senseless destruction.
Strike Three: With all of the chaos going on in our country today I am not so sure that professional sports should return anytime soon.
Until we stop judging people by the color of their skin, their economic status, their political choice, and begin appreciating people for who they are - PEOPLE - then no one should be able to use the stage of professional athletics as a forum for presenting their agenda to the nation. This is especially true during this election year.
When “We the people” can begin living in peace and harmony once again, then I say, bring back the pro sports that we know and love. Until then, we need to relearn the fact that everyone is important and we all have a voice that should be heard peacefully. Choose wisely.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
