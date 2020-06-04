Doug's Dugout: Down looking - a strikeout of a week in sports and society

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Strike One: I spoke with Thomas Heavican, coach of the Schuyler American Legion baseball team over the weekend. I was saddened, but admittedly not surprised, to hear that the 2020 summer baseball season was wiped out; gone.

There were only a handful of teams in the area that were playing this summer and Heavican noted that he would only have had two games remaining on his schedule that were playable after other teams had opted out of the season.

This is another hard knock to for area athletes hoping to play their final seasons of American Legion baseball. After losing out on soccer, track, and golf in the spring, there was still a glimmer of hope that at least they could still get in a shortened baseball season. But now those hopes are dashed as well.

A summer without baseball is like a day without sunshine. Hopefully, there will be many sunny days ahead in the very near future.

Strike Two: Although the College Football Hall of Fame, located in Atlanta, Georgia, was not destroyed in protesting this past Friday night, it did suffer major damage according to CBSsports.com.