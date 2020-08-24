Doug's Dugout: Emanuel gets back in the saddle

It was announced last week that Schuyler native Kyle Emanuel would be returning to the NFL gridiron this fall to play for the Las Vegas Raiders. Kyle’s first stint was with the San Diego Chargers from 2015-2018. After a short respite, he is now back in style.
As a former coach of Kyle in football and baseball, there was a certain amount of amazement watching him compete as a man among boys. His athletic feats in middle school and high school were staggering.
While most Major League baseball players were excited about just hitting the ball into the outfield at North Park in Schuyler, Kyle was hitting monster shots over the center field fence that bounced for several blocks after hitting the pavement.
In youth football, Kyle would be the major form of entertainment at the games. He often scored more touchdowns in a game than the opposing team scored points. Yes, absolutely, a man among boys during his athletic youth.
When Kyle got to high school, he was a force to be reckoned with on both offense and defense on Friday nights at the SCHS football complex. He helped to lead the Warriors to the Nebraska State Class B playoffs during his junior year before an injury sidelined him in a loss to McCook. That 9-2 Schuyler team was the last team to qualify for the playoffs.
Kyle was one of those players who was a joy to coach because, even though he had more athletic ability than most of the other players on the team, he was a humble and coachable player who always wanted to do better. I never once heard him complain on or off the field. He was a quiet leader who led by example, by giving 100% all the time, win or lose.
Upon graduation from Schuyler Central, Kyle accepted a full ride to play at North Dakota State where he played on four FCS National Championship teams in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014.
He so dominated that level of football from his defensive end position in 2014 that he won the coveted Buck Buchanan Award in 2014 as the top defensive player in the nation.
What a ride it has been for Kyle Emanuel. From the small sandlot fields of Schuyler, to national titles in Fargo, North Dakota, to an NFL stint with the Chargers. These are the things that dreams are made of for young children all across this great land of ours.
Now, Kyle is ready to return to the gridiron to add another chapter to his amazing story. Without a doubt, I am sure that it will be another thrilling and successful chapter indeed.
