Doug's Dugout: Emanuel gets back in the saddle

Kyle was one of those players who was a joy to coach because, even though he had more athletic ability than most of the other players on the team, he was a humble and coachable player who always wanted to do better. I never once heard him complain on or off the field. He was a quiet leader who led by example, by giving 100% all the time, win or lose.

Upon graduation from Schuyler Central, Kyle accepted a full ride to play at North Dakota State where he played on four FCS National Championship teams in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014.

He so dominated that level of football from his defensive end position in 2014 that he won the coveted Buck Buchanan Award in 2014 as the top defensive player in the nation.

What a ride it has been for Kyle Emanuel. From the small sandlot fields of Schuyler, to national titles in Fargo, North Dakota, to an NFL stint with the Chargers. These are the things that dreams are made of for young children all across this great land of ours.

Now, Kyle is ready to return to the gridiron to add another chapter to his amazing story. Without a doubt, I am sure that it will be another thrilling and successful chapter indeed.

