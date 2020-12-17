Doug's Dugout: Exciting start for winter Warriors

As we head into the Christmas break, there is much to be impressed with and excited about with the athletic department at Schuyler Central High School.

The boys basketball team is 2-2 with home victories over Madison and David City and road losses to Douglas County West and Plattsmouth. The Warriors played at home again this past Tuesday against Blair and complete their pre-holiday schedule at Lexington this Saturday.

Coach Beebe has an improved squad this year with the talented tandem of seniors Aaron Langemeier and Easton Hall. Through the first three games of the current campaign, Langemeier is averaging 17.0 points per game while Hall is averaging 14.3. Hall also leads the Warrior with 27 rebounds. But where he truly excels is under the basket on defense where he has already accounted for 12 blocked shots.

The reason for optimism on the basketball team this year is because of more scoring contributors and a bit more bench depth that should help the team grow as the season wears on into January and February.

In addition to Langemeier and Hall, the Warriors have received strong play from Elvin Arevalo, Yair Garcia and Oscar Velez.