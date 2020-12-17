Doug's Dugout: Exciting start for winter Warriors

As we head into the Christmas break, there is much to be impressed with and excited about with the athletic department at Schuyler Central High School.
The boys basketball team is 2-2 with home victories over Madison and David City and road losses to Douglas County West and Plattsmouth. The Warriors played at home again this past Tuesday against Blair and complete their pre-holiday schedule at Lexington this Saturday.
Coach Beebe has an improved squad this year with the talented tandem of seniors Aaron Langemeier and Easton Hall. Through the first three games of the current campaign, Langemeier is averaging 17.0 points per game while Hall is averaging 14.3. Hall also leads the Warrior with 27 rebounds. But where he truly excels is under the basket on defense where he has already accounted for 12 blocked shots.
The reason for optimism on the basketball team this year is because of more scoring contributors and a bit more bench depth that should help the team grow as the season wears on into January and February.
In addition to Langemeier and Hall, the Warriors have received strong play from Elvin Arevalo, Yair Garcia and Oscar Velez.
If the Warriors finish strong before the holidays and then perform well in the holiday tournament at Columbus Lakeview after Christmas, they could very well be on their way to one of the better seasons witnessed by SCHS basketball fans in quite some time.
The wrestling team improved to 5-2 in its dual match schedule as the Warriors upended Elkhorn in impressive fashion by the score of 68-9 last week.
The strong start by the Warrior wrestling squad should come as no surprise to anyone as Coach Hlavac has assembled another outstanding group of grapplers for the 2020-21 season.
The Warriors are led by their four senior varsity wrestlers in Johnathan Gonzalez, Jesus Carraso, Daniel Jerez and Freddy Basilio. Like the basketball squad, their strength comes from depth and quality athletes at all weight classes.
The wrestlers still have several major meets left, including the conference and districts events, but be sure to circle your calendars for Saturday, Jan. 16 when the team will be hosting their annual Schuyler Warriors Wrestling Invitational in the high school gymnasium. It is one of the premiere wrestling events in the area each winter and this year promises to be no exception. The first matches of the day are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for The Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
