Doug's Dugout: Expect big things this fall

As the spring game approaches and Nebraska begins to wrap up spring football, it seems the national media has become interested in tearing apart Husker Nation.
All of the skepticism. All of the mockery. All of the attempts of trying to get us to rise up against our Mighty Huskers. How can we stop it? How can we become a powerhouse once again that teams around the nation can only dream about being some day?
How can we have another five-year run of 60 wins and only three losses? How can we pack three national championships into that remarkable five-year time period and only be a field goal and a touchdown short of having five consecutive titles?
The answer is simple: Win.
Contrary to what many in the national media would leave you to believe, Scott Frost is not only a good coach but a great coach. Some see him as riding on the hot seat this season, but that is not the case.
In Nebraska, most football fans know that Frost can be the coach to lead the Nebraska football team to the collegiate promised land once again.
We have the players. Depth, which has been such a struggle ever since Bill Callahan took over as head coach, can no longer be used as an excuse. After several seasons of recruiting classes being ranked in the top 25, it is time to put another conference title trophy in the trophy case and take huge steps towards another national triumph instead of just dreaming about it.
If you are a naysayer who doesn’t believe that it will ever happen again, remember that it took Tom Osborne over 20 years to bring a title back to Lincoln after Bob Devaney’s back-to-back gems in 1970 and 1971.
I know that the word hypocrite immediately comes to mind when you hear me talking about Nebraska returning to the top of the college football charts. After all, I am the one who scolded Nebraska for too many turnovers, too many penalties, and too many mental mistakes. Those things still need to fall into place, but the 2021 version of the Huskers has the potential to be the team that returns to greatness.
Even the most staunch of Nebraska football fans will rightfully complain if the Huskers have another 4-8, 5-7, or 3-5 season. The tide must turn at some point and I think, in the distance, I honestly can hear a tsunami roaring towards Lincoln.
