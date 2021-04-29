Doug's Dugout: Expect big things this fall

As the spring game approaches and Nebraska begins to wrap up spring football, it seems the national media has become interested in tearing apart Husker Nation.

All of the skepticism. All of the mockery. All of the attempts of trying to get us to rise up against our Mighty Huskers. How can we stop it? How can we become a powerhouse once again that teams around the nation can only dream about being some day?

How can we have another five-year run of 60 wins and only three losses? How can we pack three national championships into that remarkable five-year time period and only be a field goal and a touchdown short of having five consecutive titles?

The answer is simple: Win.

Contrary to what many in the national media would leave you to believe, Scott Frost is not only a good coach but a great coach. Some see him as riding on the hot seat this season, but that is not the case.

In Nebraska, most football fans know that Frost can be the coach to lead the Nebraska football team to the collegiate promised land once again.