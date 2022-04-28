Doug's Dugout: Firefighter Appreciation

Three years ago, we experienced the “Bomb Cyclone” of the century.

At one point every waterway in the state of Nebraska was flooding at the same time. Volunteer departments and first responders across the state came to the rescue. Fatalities were kept at a minimum because of the bravery and dedication of those men and women who risked their very lives to save the lives of others.

That seems like eons ago. So much has happened during the past three years. Now, in 2022, we are dealing with nature in reverse. Instead of flooding, ice jams, blizzards and bomb cyclones, we are facing day after day of relentless winds and drought conditions.

Some fields of weeds, trees, and natural prairie grasses are as dry and brittle as they normally would be during the hazy, lazy days of late summer.

In small towns and villages across the southern half of Nebraska, instead of danger from flooding, Nebraskans are facing the real possibility of seeing everything they own being wiped out by wildfires.

There have already been at least two fatalities reported with several more firefighters injured in the line of duty by smoke inhalation and vehicle accidents caused by zero visibility.

While people in larger cities sit in their cozy family rooms and watch on their large screen televisions, the men and women of so many fire departments are heading out to douse another fire less than an hour or two after returning from previous call.

If it weren’t for those volunteers who risk it all for no money whatsoever, we would have seen much more tragic results from these fires by now.

Every day we look at the weather report and see another fire emergency day or a severe wind advisory - it gets downright depressing at times. But, one day soon, the rains will be falling again and the winds will be subsiding to gentle breezes.

Until those peaceful days return, I thank all of the people who give so very much to ensure our safety and peace of mind.

Thank you to ALL the volunteer firemen and women and the first responders. You will never know how much most of us sincerely appreciate what you do for us. God be with you all!

