Doug's Dugout: For comparison's sake

By the time this paper hits the newsstands there may have been more major developments in the information and thoughts presented here. This deals with football at all levels this fall and how it will be affected by COVID-19.
We have all heard the expression, “comparing apples to oranges,” but in this case we have the entire proverbial fruit salad tossed into the serving bowl. Everyone seems to be going their own direction and doing their own thing once again. How can things be so different even within each level itself?
In the state of Nebraska, the Omaha Public School System, consisting of Omaha Benson, Omaha Bryan, Omaha Burke, Omaha Central, Omaha North, Omaha Northwest, and Omaha South announced it was delaying the fall sports season at lest through the first quarter. It was an unpopular decision with many but Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Logan made it clear that this as the best option for the safety for all students in the schools.
Incredibly, that has been the only school district in the state of Nebraska to suspend fall sports. Precautions are in place for the playing of high school sports and for their practices, but the question remains if these are enough to prevent more outbreaks in some schools across the state?
Last week the 14 schools of the Mid-American Conference all suspended fall sports for the 2020-21 season. The Mountain West made the same move on Monday while announcing that spring football was a possibility.
Last Sunday night, officials from the Big Ten Conference schools were still meeting and debating if they would suspend play as well in a mighty Power Five conference. The dominoes were beginning to fall but other conferences were vowing to stick to their guns and play their seasons as scheduled.
It seems Scott Frost and Nebraska are determined to play no matter what, even if that means a season in the Big 12.
The NFL plans to stick to its season, but much can happen at the professional level between now and the beginning of September. Teams will be playing in empty stadiums or, at the very least, stadiums with greatly reduced capacity. As for the safety of the players themselves: Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical doctor made the logical statement, “Football and physical distancing are not compatible with each other.
And so it goes. Different levels, different ideas, different responses, and different solutions.
I have heard the comment from several different people at all levels of athletics say, “The best thing we can do for these young people is to get them back to participating in sports again.” After months of hibernating and social distancing that does make a lot of sense; especially if we can do so while keeping our athletes and our fans as safe as possible.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!