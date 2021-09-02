DOUG'S DUGOUT: Friday night delight

Even though the result on the scoreboard may have indicated a disappointing night was experienced by the crowd at the football game against Nebraska City last week, that certainly was not the case.
It was an impressive night in so many different ways.
As I took my first steps towards to the football field I could smell the tantalizing aroma of grilled hamburgers coming from the famous Burger Bash sponsored by Cargill.
Once inside the stadium area, the new and improved running track surface is immediately noticeable. I heard several Nebraska City fans comment on the track. It is very impressive indeed.
The SCHS marching band, under the direction of Paul Niedbalski, played an awesome rendition of the Star Spangled Banner. More on the band in a moment.
The 2021-22 cheer squad was fired up from the pregame warmups until the final whistle blew. It certainly is not easy trying to keep the crowd interested in the game when the home team is struggling, but the cheerleaders continued to do an amazing job throughout.
I walked off the marching band field for the last time at SCHS in 2013 as the director of the group. During the past eight years I have watched the band often and am absolutely thrilled with the direction Niedbalski is leading the program. The band sounded GREAT Friday night and I am sure that it will improve the marching part of the performance from over a year ago. What we saw during the “Tommy” halftime show should have everyone excited about how the band will do in marching competitions this season.
As soon as the band finished its performance we were treated to a presentation by the dance squad. Schuyler is known for the outstanding dancers that train in the various studios in town, and we are fortunate to have the opportunity to see them when they reach high school age and perform at football and basketball home games throughout the school year. The group did an awesome job and they should be proud of the effort put forth.
Finally, I was chatting with a side judge during the football game and he told me that he was impressed with all the people who were attending the game and the fact that most of them stayed until the end. When a referee takes note of positive aspects of the crowd, it speaks highly of the Schuyler Central High School fans. Kudos to everyone who made Friday night such an enjoyable high school football experience.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.