DOUG'S DUGOUT: Friday night delight

Even though the result on the scoreboard may have indicated a disappointing night was experienced by the crowd at the football game against Nebraska City last week, that certainly was not the case.

It was an impressive night in so many different ways.

As I took my first steps towards to the football field I could smell the tantalizing aroma of grilled hamburgers coming from the famous Burger Bash sponsored by Cargill.

Once inside the stadium area, the new and improved running track surface is immediately noticeable. I heard several Nebraska City fans comment on the track. It is very impressive indeed.

The SCHS marching band, under the direction of Paul Niedbalski, played an awesome rendition of the Star Spangled Banner. More on the band in a moment.

The 2021-22 cheer squad was fired up from the pregame warmups until the final whistle blew. It certainly is not easy trying to keep the crowd interested in the game when the home team is struggling, but the cheerleaders continued to do an amazing job throughout.