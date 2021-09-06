DOUG'S DUGOUT: From eerie to cheery

The mighty Fordham Rams came to Memorial Stadium in Lincoln last weekend to play the Huskers on the gridiron. Nebraska needed a win in the worst way, and for one quarter, the Huskers were in the worst way.

After the complimentary fumbled punt and the three severely overthrown passes the crowd become edgy. Toss in an offensive line that was being overpowered by a Fordham defense and, well, the crowd was anything but overjoyed.

As the first quarter came to an end and the score was tied at 7-7 the murmuring in the stadium was growing louder. It was, perhaps, one of the most eerie feelings I have ever felt while attending a Nebraska football game. Was Fordham going to add its name to the list of Husker foes who were not supposed to have a chance against the Huskers like such powerhouses as McNeese State, Northern Illinois and Ball State, just to name a few?

The entire week leading up to the Fordham encounter brought forth comments about head coach Scott Frost, quarterback Adrian Martinez, special teams and the offensive line. For 15 minutes last Saturday in Lincoln, all of that talk seemed not only acceptable but closer to reality than anyone feared.