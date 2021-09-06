DOUG'S DUGOUT: From eerie to cheery

The mighty Fordham Rams came to Memorial Stadium in Lincoln last weekend to play the Huskers on the gridiron. Nebraska needed a win in the worst way, and for one quarter, the Huskers were in the worst way.
After the complimentary fumbled punt and the three severely overthrown passes the crowd become edgy. Toss in an offensive line that was being overpowered by a Fordham defense and, well, the crowd was anything but overjoyed.
As the first quarter came to an end and the score was tied at 7-7 the murmuring in the stadium was growing louder. It was, perhaps, one of the most eerie feelings I have ever felt while attending a Nebraska football game. Was Fordham going to add its name to the list of Husker foes who were not supposed to have a chance against the Huskers like such powerhouses as McNeese State, Northern Illinois and Ball State, just to name a few?
The entire week leading up to the Fordham encounter brought forth comments about head coach Scott Frost, quarterback Adrian Martinez, special teams and the offensive line. For 15 minutes last Saturday in Lincoln, all of that talk seemed not only acceptable but closer to reality than anyone feared.
The second quarter proved to be the jumpstart that the Huskers needed. The faint heartbeat of the program finally had a strong pulse. By intermission Nebraska had over 300 yards of total offense and things were clicking. When the teams left for the locker rooms after two quarters of play, Nebraska owned a 24-7 lead.
The second half belonged to the Huskers. The crowd was finally fired up. On two different occasions, the Rams had to call timeouts on third down and short situations because the crowd’s roar was deafening.
When the final seconds ticked off the clock and the scoreboard twinkled Huskers 52, Rams 7, there was a much different feeling in the stadium. Oklahoma had edged Tulane by the thin and shocking score of 40-35 and the parity in the Big 10 conference was evident.
What did the 45-point win over Fordham prove in the overall scheme of the 2021 season? That truly remains to be seen. The talent level of the Huskers came to fruition and the mistakes began to disappear like mist on a warm summer’s morn.
I am not going to make any rosy predictions about the Huskers going on a roll and winning nine or ten games. Nebraska has too many powerful teams on its remaining schedule to do that. But now, there is at least a glimmer of hope. So let’s enjoy this one and hope for a strong showing against Buffalo this Saturday before making the trip to Norman to take on the Sooners. At least for one warm September afternoon, there was much to be cheery about in Lincoln.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.