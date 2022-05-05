Doug's Dugout: Good things on the horizon for Schuyler Girls Soccer

I got a kick out of watching the Schuyler Central High School girls soccer team play this past season - pun intended. To be sure, the Warriors are still a work in progress, but what head coach Clarissa Eloge did with her young squad is very encouraging.

The Warriors ended up with a 3-12 record, which was an improvement over the winless 0-14 campaign experienced in 2021. The 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID outbreak. The three wins picked up this season show that the Schuyler girls are headed in the right direction.

As with most teams struggling to win a few games, the Warriors have a fragile mindset when it comes to learning how to win rather than how not to lose.

When coach Eloge’s team got off to a strong start defensively, they were able to be a competitive squad during the first half of many of their matches. It was in the second half of action that Schuyler tended to fade out of contention.

The Warriors certainly have the physical strength and speed to compete against the upper echelon teams that they face. Now creating a mental state of mind that screams “WE CAN WIN” will help send the girls back to Omaha for another appearance in the state soccer tournament.

Congratulations to coach Clarissa Eloge and her team on a good season. Keep your heads up and shoot for the stars in 2023.

From Fires to Floods: Last week we were talking about battling wildfires resulting from drought conditions and hurricane force wind gusts. Less than a week later the focus has shifted to drenching rains, cooler temperatures and (of course) gusty winds.

After suffering through dry and warmer temperatures for several consecutive months, now the high school athletes are trying to compete when the weather is miserable.

The soccer district and subdistrict tournaments have been going on this week in less than desirable conditions. At least there hasn’t been any lightning associated with the rain, so the matches have been able to go on as scheduled.

The weather conditions have also been awful for track and field athletes. The wind has been the worst culprit for these young people. Many track records have been set in rainy conditions through the years, but when that is mixed with wind and 40-degree temperatures it becomes a nightmare for the tracksters.

Here’s hoping that the weather will behave itself for the next couple of weeks so that our student athletes can get and opportunity to excel against other athletes and not Mother Nature.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0