Doug's Dugout: Happy Independence Day to you and yours

I love to pull out the movie "Sandlot" at this time of the year to watch and remember the hot days around the Fourth of July when baseball reigned supreme.

I wrote about something similar in this column several years ago, but lately it has taken on more meaning for me than ever before.

We are free! We live in the greatest country in the world! When we gathered on those sandlot fields covered with weeds and rocks, we don’t see the color of skin or care about what side of the street the players came from. We were friends and we loved the game as baseball almost as much as we loved each other.

There is a scene in the movie where the boys had been playing baseball all evening on Independence Day. Suddenly, the darkening skies were filled with an amazing display of fireworks off in the distance.

The boys stared in delight as the sky boomed around them. It was the best of times - baseball, friends, and the promise of freedom.