Doug's Dugout: Happy Independence Day to you and yours

I love to pull out the movie "Sandlot" at this time of the year to watch and remember the hot days around the Fourth of July when baseball reigned supreme.
I wrote about something similar in this column several years ago, but lately it has taken on more meaning for me than ever before.
We are free! We live in the greatest country in the world! When we gathered on those sandlot fields covered with weeds and rocks, we don’t see the color of skin or care about what side of the street the players came from. We were friends and we loved the game as baseball almost as much as we loved each other.
There is a scene in the movie where the boys had been playing baseball all evening on Independence Day. Suddenly, the darkening skies were filled with an amazing display of fireworks off in the distance.
The boys stared in delight as the sky boomed around them. It was the best of times - baseball, friends, and the promise of freedom.
As for me and my baseball buddies, we would begin playing in the morning, go home for lunch, return to the field for an afternoon matinee, then speed home for a quick hamburger or hot dogs and chips. Within what seemed like seconds, we were back at the field for the finale of our triple header.
As soon as the fireworks began popping, we would all head our separate ways to spend the late evening hours with our families.
I would dedicate this memory to the players who made up our sandlot world. Those memories will always continue on in our hearts.
Thank you to Tim (deceased), Mark, Kenny, Gary, Greg, Mike, Barb and all the other friends who made the Fourth of July stand out for what it truly means: for the love of our country and for the love of the game of baseball, and most importantly, for the love of each other.
Happy Independence Day to EVERYONE. You ALL matter!
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.