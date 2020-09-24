Doug's Dugout: Homecoming 2020

Congratulations to Sarai Avila and Yair Garcia for being crowned as King and Queen of Schuyler Central High School Homecoming 2020. The coronation followed the football game against Logan View/Scribner-Snyder last Friday night. It was a nice ceremony and it was great to see so many people stick around after the game to watch the coronation of Sarai and Yair.
Congratulations also go out to the Schuyler Central marching band under the direction of Mr. Paul Niedbalski. The band did another fine job with their halftime show. Being a former band director, I have a tough time sitting back and enjoying a band performance. There will always be a band critic inside of me, but I certainly was pleased with the work of the students and their fine director. Awesome job SCHS band. Way to go!
The 2020 SCHS dance team also did another wonderful job. I would have to imagine that it is much easier performing their routines in the gymnasium during basketball season than on the football field grass, but they show a great deal of enthusiasm nonetheless. This group has been a fixture at home football games for quite some time, and they never disappoint the appreciative crowd.
Another group that often gets overlooked is the great SCHS cheerleading squad. They are at every home volleyball match, football games, wrestling meets, and boys and girls basketball games. The reason that I say that they are often overlooked is because they are there every time one of the Schuyler teams is playing. They are certainly not ignored. The fans, students, parents, etc. certainly do appreciate the efforts of the cheerleaders to ignite the spirit at the home events.
We often look at the players on the field and see how many students are involved. Fortunately, we have many dedicated student athletes who are in the stands, dancing at halftime, marching IN their competition show, and cheering wildly for their heroes on the field. Kudos to all of the students who chose to make Homecoming 2020 such a pleasurable and enjoyable experience.
Doug Phillips is a freelance for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!