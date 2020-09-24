Doug's Dugout: Homecoming 2020

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Congratulations to Sarai Avila and Yair Garcia for being crowned as King and Queen of Schuyler Central High School Homecoming 2020. The coronation followed the football game against Logan View/Scribner-Snyder last Friday night. It was a nice ceremony and it was great to see so many people stick around after the game to watch the coronation of Sarai and Yair.

Congratulations also go out to the Schuyler Central marching band under the direction of Mr. Paul Niedbalski. The band did another fine job with their halftime show. Being a former band director, I have a tough time sitting back and enjoying a band performance. There will always be a band critic inside of me, but I certainly was pleased with the work of the students and their fine director. Awesome job SCHS band. Way to go!

The 2020 SCHS dance team also did another wonderful job. I would have to imagine that it is much easier performing their routines in the gymnasium during basketball season than on the football field grass, but they show a great deal of enthusiasm nonetheless. This group has been a fixture at home football games for quite some time, and they never disappoint the appreciative crowd.