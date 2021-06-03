Doug's Dugout: How about a few and barbeque

Before we begin crying too loudly, I would rather look at this as a brilliant opportunity to establish our way to Ameritrade Park for a week or two in Omaha.

Nebraska has been overachieving all season. Why should anyone think that it will end at the Fayetteville Regional? Will Bolt has his squad playing an exciting brand of baseball that could be just enough to slip the Big Red into regional action under the radar and leave it by taking a trip to the College Worlds Series away from the Razorbacks.

Nebraska opens regional play this Friday against 36-10 Northeastern while the top seed 46-10 Razorbacks will open against 26-22 NJIT from the America East Conference.

There is an old adage for teams being eliminated from the College World Series after their first two games and that is, “Two and barbecue.” Nebraska experienced that in 2001 and 2002. If the Huskers can come out of Fayetteville as the regional winner then add a super-regional crown, then this gritty group of Huskers could be barbecuing themselves deep into the CWS, and that would be a wonderful accomplishment to be sure.

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0