Doug's Dugout: How about a few and barbeque

What an amazing year it has been for the Nebraska baseball team. This was a team that was predicted to finish in sixth place in the conference when the preseason standings were released.
What ended up happening was that this Nebraska baseball squad, under the leadership of second-year head coach Will Bolt, ended up running away with the conference title, leaving contenders Maryland, Michigan, Indiana and Iowa in the dust.
Nebraska ended the season with a 31-12 record, 3 and ½ games ahead of second place Maryland and 4 and ½ games ahead of third place Michigan.
By Saturday’s 5-3 win over Michigan in the regular season finale, the Huskers looked like a team that was ready to earn a trip down I-80 for the College World Series later this month.
This past Monday, the NCAA selection committee tossed another “lack of respect” bomb towards Nebraska by placing the Huskers in the Fayetteville Regional where they will be seeing the top national seed in No. 1 Arkansas. Despite Nebraska’s strong finish to the season and a number 2 seed, NU's reward was the opportunity of playing the top team in the country.
One could hear the moaning and groaning all across this great state of ours throughout a gorgeous Memorial Day. Why does the NCAA hate Nebraska? Why are they always doing things like this to us?
Before we begin crying too loudly, I would rather look at this as a brilliant opportunity to establish our way to Ameritrade Park for a week or two in Omaha.
Nebraska has been overachieving all season. Why should anyone think that it will end at the Fayetteville Regional? Will Bolt has his squad playing an exciting brand of baseball that could be just enough to slip the Big Red into regional action under the radar and leave it by taking a trip to the College Worlds Series away from the Razorbacks.
Nebraska opens regional play this Friday against 36-10 Northeastern while the top seed 46-10 Razorbacks will open against 26-22 NJIT from the America East Conference.
There is an old adage for teams being eliminated from the College World Series after their first two games and that is, “Two and barbecue.” Nebraska experienced that in 2001 and 2002. If the Huskers can come out of Fayetteville as the regional winner then add a super-regional crown, then this gritty group of Huskers could be barbecuing themselves deep into the CWS, and that would be a wonderful accomplishment to be sure.
