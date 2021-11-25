Doug's Dugout: Huskers about to get Smothered

Late in the first half of the game against Wisconsin, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez suffered a shoulder injury. Little did we know at that time that Martinez had suffered an injury that was severe enough to keep him out of the season finale against Iowa this Friday.

He played through the pain and nearly led the Huskers to a last-second upset victory, a game that ended in another gut-wrenching close loss.

When the news came out this past Monday that Martinez was going to miss the Iowa game, I have to admit that I had some mixed emotions. If the young signal caller has been injured since the middle of the season, perhaps we will finally get to see just how good of a player Logan Smothers really is.

There is no question that Martinez is an outstanding young man as a leader both on and off the field. In a way, it's sad to see that he will miss out on possibly playing his final game as a Husker. Yet, there is a lingering thought that swirls through my mind wondering how many games Big Red could have won with a quarterback who was playing at 100%.

Smothers is only a freshman. He is green and will make his share of mistakes before he takes over the reins as the fulltime signal caller. Smothers is talented, smooth and confident. He can run and he can pass. All the elements are there for stardom.

Our chance to see the Logan Smothers era blast off is coming a bit sooner than expected, but this could be the spark that Nebraska has so desperately needed in so many close losses this season.

Again, I hate to see all this taking place because of yet another injury to Adrian Martinez, but the Martinez experience in Lincoln has seen more setbacks than steps in the right direction.

Smothers can go for broke against the Hawkeyes. Most people already expected a season-ending loss to Iowa with or without Martinez under center. A win would be an unexpected boon. A loss would be the stepping-stone toward a new era next fall in Lincoln with a much easier schedule on the docket.

So, yes Husker fans, Nebraska is about to get Smothered once again, maybe this time in a good way.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.