Doug's Dugout: Huskers lacking juice

I seldom listen to the post game interviews with Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost following heart-breaking defeat, after heart-breaking defeat after heart-breaking defeat. But after the ugly loss to Minnesota last weekend my morbid curiosity finally caught up with me.

He couldn’t say, “we were just beat by a better football team.” They weren’t. He couldn’t say, “Our guys played their hearts out because they knew what was at stake.” They did not. He couldn’t say, “We clicked together as a team for four quarters and had great performances from the defense, offense and special teams from the opening kickoff to the final gun.” They certainly did not. So, what would Coach Frost say?

“We just didn’t have enough juice at the start.” WHAT?

Nebraska was within about a half-block of turning the corner and bringing the program back to life. But they didn’t have “enough juice” to make that turn?

For all the progress we had seen from the Cornhuskers in recent weeks, the 30-23 loss to the Golden Gophers sent them back to GO, and not collect the $200 on the way. But I digress back to the “juice.”

How could the Huskers not be ready to play at a level that would even their season record at 4-4 and get the monkey off their combined backs of losing close games?

A 23-16 loss at No.3 Oklahoma, a 23-20 overtime loss at No. 9 Michigan State, a 52-7 home romp past Northwestern and a tough 32-29 loss at home to No. 6 Michigan sent the pointer aiming towards a sizeable win against a good, but not great, Minnesota team. Instead, Nebraska came out dazed and confused and wandered around the field lacking the intensity to beat a community college team much less a Big Ten opponent.

EVERYONE must share the sting of that bewildering defeat. For a half, the defense looked like it had missed its last snooze button. The offense couldn’t score in the red zone even if the opposing defense only played with five players. Just not enough “juice.”

I am still bewildered trying to figure how Nebraska was not fired up and running on all cylinders from the start of the contest. But a very ugly three-and-out by the Huskers on their first offensive series of the game put Husker fans on notice. Square one was not as far back as we hoped it would have been.

I am not calling for a quarterback change, a change of place kickers or a change in leadership. I have accepted the fact that the state of Nebraska football was left on a chilly Minnesota football field last Saturday afternoon.

Pass the “juice” please.

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

