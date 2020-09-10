Doug's Dugout: Implications of a winning weekend

This type of success across the board has not been seen in quite some time for the fall athletic teams at Schuyler Central. There have always been big wins here or there but it was so fantastic to see all five teams produce victories and fuel their programs during the course of one weekend.

Now is when the work begins. It is quite logical to see that a winning streak starts with the first victory. In order for a program to turn the corner, it must begin to string those victories back to back. They don’t have to win all the time, but they do have to produce enough victories to forget how to lose.

When teams are losing, I often hear the reasoning, 'They forgot how to win.' There is a great deal of truth to that statement. It is easy for a program to suffer through and immediate downward spiral but it is quite another issue to rebuild a program from the ground up after losses have become the norm.

This past week showed us great potential in the athletic teams at Schuyler Central High School. Ah yes, the dreaded P word; potential.