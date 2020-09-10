Doug's Dugout: Implications of a winning weekend

Congratulations to coaches Rick Carter, Cortland Cassidy, Grace Scheil, Shanda Hall, and Jason Ankrah and their respective teams. All had a victorious Thursday or Friday and all gave hope of a return to the winning programs that Schuyler sports fans had known for many years.
The boys cross country team continued to build on its strong tradition cultivated by Coach Carter as the Warriors edged out Columbus Lakeview for the championship trophy of the Schuyler Central High School Cross Country Invitational.
Girls cross country continued to show vast improvement under Coach Cassidy by finishing in second place in the invitational and having Marisol Deanda streak to her second consecutive individual title of the season.
The volleyball team picked up its first win of the season, coming from behind to down Cornerstone Christian from Bellevue 3-1 and give Coach Scheil her first victory as head coach of the SCHS squad.
The girls golf team, under the leadership of Coach Hall, saw senior Carly Johnson earn her second medal in as many attempts.
Friday night the Warriors football team edged Douglas County West 14-6 for its first win of the season and presented Coach Ankrah with his first victory in 12 games at SCHS.
This type of success across the board has not been seen in quite some time for the fall athletic teams at Schuyler Central. There have always been big wins here or there but it was so fantastic to see all five teams produce victories and fuel their programs during the course of one weekend.
Now is when the work begins. It is quite logical to see that a winning streak starts with the first victory. In order for a program to turn the corner, it must begin to string those victories back to back. They don’t have to win all the time, but they do have to produce enough victories to forget how to lose.
When teams are losing, I often hear the reasoning, 'They forgot how to win.' There is a great deal of truth to that statement. It is easy for a program to suffer through and immediate downward spiral but it is quite another issue to rebuild a program from the ground up after losses have become the norm.
This past week showed us great potential in the athletic teams at Schuyler Central High School. Ah yes, the dreaded P word; potential.
We witnessed a few talented athletes buying into the winning process on their respective teams. One thing to remember however, is that a team is only as good as its weakest player. In this case weakness does not mean physical prowess. It means having the heart to give 100% on every play of every game, on every golf stroke, and on every step on the cross country course.
On one special weekend, the Warriors gave us much to be excited about. They gave us a reason to look ahead with optimism that a winning attitude is returning to Schuyler. Now let’s push those winning streaks to two and see what happens.
I am proud of you SCHS student athletes and coaches. Way to go!
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
