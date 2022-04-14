DOUG'S DUGOUT: Impressive performances at Schuyler Central

I have been super impressed by what I have seen from Schuyler Central High School athletes, teams and coaches the past few weeks.

Boys track coach, Rick Carter, and girls coach, Alicia Keairnes, have their teams rolling with great performances abounding.

It seems like each year there are one or two athletes who finish near the top of their events every time out, but the one thing that has been noticeably lacking has been depth. That is not the case this season.

Austin McCulloch has dominated the pole vault event for the boys team and Gavin Bywater has been a solid top three contender in the 400-meter dash. On the girls side of things, Marisol Deanda is finishing her final season as a Warrior in grand style, dominating the 3200 and finishing near the top in the 1600.

A pleasant surprise this last week at the Aquinas Invitational was Natalie Yrkoski, who won both the 400 and the high jump, collecting two other medals and singlehandedly adding 20 team points to the Warrior girls total.

The true tests of the track and field season are the conference, district and state meets. Schuyler will be competing against outstanding Class B and Class C teams in the Central Conference meet then against the best that Class B has to offer at the district and state meets.

If the athletes continue to improve, the track team could turn a lot of heads by season’s end.

In watching the girls soccer team shutout Crete 1-0 last week, I couldn’t help but notice how this year’s team is light years ahead of teams that I have seen in recent seasons at SCHS.

The girls dominated Crete in every facet of the match. They were quicker, more physical, and more hungry for a victory than the Cardinals appeared to be.

The team is rock solid on defense. The only problem has seemed to be endurance issues late in several close matches on the offensive end.

If the girls can work on their passing game in front of the net and get off shots more quickly against opposing goalies, then they should win more matches in 2022.

Don’t let the boys soccer record fool you at 4-5. You can always count on Lyndon Beebe-coached teams to work hard and improve throughout the season.

The four goal, one assist performance displayed by Obed Benazo against Seward last Saturday was an example of what the Warriors are capable of doing.

They have stumbled against some of the better teams on the schedule but they are capable of making it back to the state tournament in Omaha if they can get on a roll heading into district play.

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0