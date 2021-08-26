Doug's Dugout: In the win column

Congratulations to the Schuyler Central High School softball team and head coach Jordan Haas. The Warriors 18-11 thrashing of West Point-Beemer ended a long losing streak that stretched back to the end of the 2019 season.
After its first five games, Schuyler Central has shown improvement in several different areas. Starting pitcher Lucy Mendez has cut down substantially on the number of walks allowed, the team has several members who are capable of hitting the ball consistently and the defensive has tightened up and cut down on the number of errors committed.
The Warriors still have much improvement to be a top contender in the Class B ranks in the state of Nebraska, and it takes time to turn around a program. But with Coach Haas at the helm Schuyler has the potential to be there soon.
Congratulations will be due for the SCHS football team in the very near future. The Warriors defense played a stellar game in a 24-0 loss to Sandy Creek on the road last week. The game was scoreless late into the third quarter before the home team erupted for 24 points in the later stages of the contest.
The Warriors still have a lot of work to do on offense, but they will be able to get back on track when they play Nebraska City at home this Friday. Schuyler lost 36-6 at Nebraska City a year ago.
The talent is there. The right verbiage is there. The coaching is there. What could possibly go wrong when the Nebraska Cornhuskers open their 2021 football season in Champaign, Illinois this Saturday at Noon against the Illini?
Nebraska floundered at home against Illinois a year ago, losing 41-23 when it committed five turnovers and Illinois did not give the ball away a single time.
It was an embarrassing performance by the Huskers, one that showed off Nebraska’s continuous flaws and a lackadaisical attitude the Husker fans will not tolerate.
Why should this year be any different? In words I thought I would never say about a football season on the Lincoln campus, “This is a must win season for the Huskers.”
How many wins? I believe that an 8-4 record would be a huge leap forward for Nebraska and would lock up a bowl trip for the Big Red. In order for this to occur, Nebraska is going to have to win the close games the Big Red have been losing for the past four seasons.
The Huskers can do this by cutting down on turnovers and creating giveaways by the opponents, limiting penalties and not missing tackles on defense. I believe we will see improvement in all three of these areas.
Now, looking ahead to Saturday, from the Dugout I see it: Nebraska 38 – Illinois 17.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.