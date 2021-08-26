Doug's Dugout: In the win column

Congratulations to the Schuyler Central High School softball team and head coach Jordan Haas. The Warriors 18-11 thrashing of West Point-Beemer ended a long losing streak that stretched back to the end of the 2019 season.

After its first five games, Schuyler Central has shown improvement in several different areas. Starting pitcher Lucy Mendez has cut down substantially on the number of walks allowed, the team has several members who are capable of hitting the ball consistently and the defensive has tightened up and cut down on the number of errors committed.

The Warriors still have much improvement to be a top contender in the Class B ranks in the state of Nebraska, and it takes time to turn around a program. But with Coach Haas at the helm Schuyler has the potential to be there soon.

Congratulations will be due for the SCHS football team in the very near future. The Warriors defense played a stellar game in a 24-0 loss to Sandy Creek on the road last week. The game was scoreless late into the third quarter before the home team erupted for 24 points in the later stages of the contest.

The Warriors still have a lot of work to do on offense, but they will be able to get back on track when they play Nebraska City at home this Friday. Schuyler lost 36-6 at Nebraska City a year ago.