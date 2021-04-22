Doug's Dugout: Keep politics out of sports

Thank goodness for high school and collegiate athletics. Professional sports continue to use their athletes and leagues as political opportunities to spread their own agendas.

First, it was football prayers kneeling before the Star Spangled Banner at NFL games. Next came the NBA spreading their liberal ideas. Now, Major League Baseball has decided to pull its All-Star game out of the state of Georgia because the state government had decided to try and clean up a very messing voting situation.

Since I was a young boy, I have grown up admiring the likes of Bart Starr of the Green Bay Packers, Magic Johnson of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Big Red Machine of the Cincinnati Reds.

They all played in the big leagues because of their love of the game. They portrayed what leadership, teamwork and loyalty were all about.

Now, it’s all about one group hating another group. Now it’s all about trying to make half the people of this country feel guilty because of who they are, where they were and where they are going.

The people making more money than most of us could even dream about are telling us how persecuted they are and how tough they have it.