Doug's Dugout: Keep politics out of sports
Thank goodness for high school and collegiate athletics. Professional sports continue to use their athletes and leagues as political opportunities to spread their own agendas.

First, it was football prayers kneeling before the Star Spangled Banner at NFL games. Next came the NBA spreading their liberal ideas. Now, Major League Baseball has decided to pull its All-Star game out of the state of Georgia because the state government had decided to try and clean up a very messing voting situation.

Since I was a young boy, I have grown up admiring the likes of Bart Starr of the Green Bay Packers, Magic Johnson of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Big Red Machine of the Cincinnati Reds.  

They all played in the big leagues because of their love of the game. They portrayed what leadership, teamwork and loyalty were all about.

Now, it’s all about one group hating another group. Now it’s all about trying to make half the people of this country feel guilty because of who they are, where they were and where they are going.

The people making more money than most of us could even dream about are telling us how persecuted they are and how tough they have it.

The world seems to be changing daily and, sadly, not for the better. Hollywood and professional sports are dictating how we should feel about everything that we do. We are left to question everything that we do and how it's related to the rest of the world’s thought process.

Alas, this will probably one day find its way down to other levels in the form of college and high school athletics making similar gestures.

As I was watching a basketball game this past winter it led to a teary-eyed moment for this particular sports fan. The Star Spangled Banner was being observed by all in attendance, the players were playing a game that it was obvious that they all loved and the fans in the stands were genuinely proud of the young athletes on the court.

Once again, thank goodness for all high school and college athletes. You are teaching us all a lesson that we so desperately need to experience.

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.  

