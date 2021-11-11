DOUG'S DUGOUT: Keeping Frost a wise decision

Trying to write about the Nebraska football program under head coach Scott Frost is as frustrating as the team itself.

One week we see improvement by the Huskers that seems to announce that they are ready to turn the corner. Then, the next week we're trying to figure out how the team can be taking steps backward and lapsing into the same mistakes that have been frustrating progress for the past four years.

Nebraska has experienced terrible performances against Illinois, Minnesota and Purdue but pushed Michigan, Michigan State, Oklahoma and Ohio State late into the fourth quarter.

Last Saturday, Nebraska showed signs of breaking out of its inconsistent play with another solid effort against powerful Ohio State. Even though Nebraska lost another game it probably should have won, the Huskers played with heart and a tremendous effort. It was obvious the Big Red wanted to win and were crushed in spirit by another close game against a top opponent.

While Nebraska fans seemed to be split about 50/50 one week ago as to whether coach Frost should be given one more year, the pendulum seems to have swung back in the positive direction to keep Frost for at least one more season.

Special teams have devastated the Huskers for the past few years. That was evident once again against the Buckeyes with two missed field goals and a 13-yard punt. Frost must do something to make this group an asset instead of the liability it is now. Such an improvement would make the team better immediately.

Nebraska also must have a “Plan B” at quarterback. If the starter has played several games with a broken jaw and a high ankle sprain, the Huskers can’t win on guts and pride. Perhaps Nebraska could have won a few recent games if it hadn’t been for a quarterback giving 100% effort but only seeing 75% results due to injuries.

Coach Frost said in a postgame interview after the Ohio State defeat that he was going to play the quarterback that gave the team the best opportunity to win. Granted, the backup is a true freshman who has very little game experience, but it seems that a healthy, young all-star quarterback should have at least been given a chance.

Nebraska still has games against Wisconsin and Iowa on the schedule to end the 2021 season. If Nebraska can be competitive in both of those contests and pick up a win or two, Nebraska fans have a lot to look forward to in 2022. On the other hand, if the Huskers continue to shoot themselves in their collective feet, Frost will be in a must win situation next fall and there will be much grumbling through a long, cold winter.

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0