Doug's Dugout: Let the new tradition begin

The Schuyler Central High School boys and girls basketball teams made their inaugural appearance in their new state-of-the-art gymnasium a week ago with the girls losing a heartbreaker to Madison by the score of 34-28 and the boys romping past an outmanned Dragon squad by the lopsided score of 51-25.
The new facility is absolutely stunning with an animated, easy-to-read scoreboard, a wonderful sound system, and all the bells and whistles one would expect with a new venue.
I have to admit that I am used to the smaller and more intimate gymnasium settings so it will take a little getting used to as I attend more and more games in Schuyler’s new facility.
Despite the gymnasium having a nearly sterile feeling because of the newness of everything, I was impressed with what a building like this has to offer the student athletes of Schuyler Central High School.
I strongly encourage everyone to come out and support the Warrior wrestlers and basketball teams in their new surroundings this winter. You will certainly be impressed with what you see.
ONE LAST CHANCE TO MAKE THIS SEASON RIGHT: First it was one of the most difficult schedules in the nation; then it was no season; then it was a shortened season; and now it comes down to two games for the Nebraska football team to make things right and earn themselves a bowl game bid.
This team has been nearly impossible to figure out. The Big Red played toe-to-toe with Ohio State for a half, nearly knocked off an outstanding Northwestern team on the road and battled Iowa down to the final gun. Then came the rout suffered at the hands of Illinois. Which team will show up this weekend for the regular season finale against Minnesota in Lincoln?
A victory over a beleaguered Gopher squad and a win on Championship Saturday against a team from the eastern division of the Big Ten Conference and Nebraska would, more than likely, punch its ticket to a much-needed bowl game experience.
The question is not “Can Nebraska do it?” No, the question is, “Will they do it?”
This is a team that is flying high one week and crashing to earth the next. This is a team that can move down the field with 120 seconds of electrifying offense, then commit a plethora of penalties and turnovers for the remainder of the game. This is a team that is truly trying to find an identity of being called a winner once again.
These final two games will show us which direction the program in Lincoln is truly heading. The Huskers have everything to gain with a pair of stellar performances. BUT, the mistakes MUST end.
If coach Scott Frost can instill pride and discipline in this team and get them to four straight wins at the end of the 2020 season, then Nebraska has much to look forward to in the future. If they can’t accomplish the feat, then we all will be settling in for another long winter’s nap.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for The Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
