Doug's Dugout: Let the new tradition begin

This team has been nearly impossible to figure out. The Big Red played toe-to-toe with Ohio State for a half, nearly knocked off an outstanding Northwestern team on the road and battled Iowa down to the final gun. Then came the rout suffered at the hands of Illinois. Which team will show up this weekend for the regular season finale against Minnesota in Lincoln?

A victory over a beleaguered Gopher squad and a win on Championship Saturday against a team from the eastern division of the Big Ten Conference and Nebraska would, more than likely, punch its ticket to a much-needed bowl game experience.

The question is not “Can Nebraska do it?” No, the question is, “Will they do it?”

This is a team that is flying high one week and crashing to earth the next. This is a team that can move down the field with 120 seconds of electrifying offense, then commit a plethora of penalties and turnovers for the remainder of the game. This is a team that is truly trying to find an identity of being called a winner once again.

These final two games will show us which direction the program in Lincoln is truly heading. The Huskers have everything to gain with a pair of stellar performances. BUT, the mistakes MUST end.